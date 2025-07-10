Arkansas freshman Meleek Thomas drops 1-word reaction as 5-star Lincoln Cosby transfers to Cooper Flagg’s alma mater

Five-star Class of 2027 prospect Lincoln Cosby is transferring to Montverde Academy, the same high school program that produced 2025 NBA No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg. The 6-foot-9 power forward, who played in the Overtime Elite League last season, is set to spend his junior year with the Eagles.

Ad

On Thursday, League Ready announced Cosby’s transfer to Montverde Academy in an Instagram post, and the news quickly made waves across the high school basketball scene.

Ad

Trending

The post drew reactions from several young hoopers, including Arkansas freshman and former Overtime Elite League standout Meleek Thomas.

“Bigtime,” Thomas commented.

Some other OTE players, including five-star Class of 2028 prospect Kameron Mercer, 5-foot-8 point guard Romelo Hill and five-star senior Taylen Kinney, also commented on the post.

“🔥🔥,” Mercer Wrote.

“Go be great brudda yk im wit u❤️,” Hill said.

“🔥🔥,” Kinney wrote.

As expected, the post also drew reactions from fans, with some viewing Cosby’s transfer as a major win for Montverde.

Ad

“Omg what a fire ass pickup by montverde,” one fan said.

“We finna have another Montverde super team,” another fan said.

Arkansas commit Meleek Thomas drops 1-word reaction as 5-star Lincoln Cosby transfers to Cooper Flagg’s alma mater. (Images via Instagram @league.ready)

Last season, Lincoln Cosby played for RWE in the OTE, delivering an average of 7.9 points, 1.3 assists, and 5.9 rebounds per game. RWE made it to the second round of the OTE tournament, where they got knocked out by Fear of God Athletics.

Ad

Cosby is ranked No. 14 in the ESPN class of 2027 rankings. He is also ranked No. 1 in the state of Georgia and No. 6 regionally.

Where will Lincoln Cosby play college basketball?

Five-star Class of 2027 prospect Lincoln Cosby is already drawing serious attention on the recruiting trail, with several top college basketball programs already vying for his commitment.

The 6-foot-9 point guard holds 10 college offers from Georgia, Auburn, Florida State, Houston, Cincinnati, Arizona State, Louisville, Ole Miss, Ohio State and Michigan.

Ad

According to On3’s prediction, Georgia is ahead in the recruitment race with a 14.3% chance of securing Cosby’s commitment. Next in line are Auburn with a 12.5% chance and Florida State with a 10.7% chance.

With about two more years of high school basketball ahead of him, Cosby has plenty of time to weigh his options and take a thoughtful approach to his recruitment. And with the platform Montverde provides, there’s a good chance even more offers will roll in if he makes a strong impression on the court.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inioluwa Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.



A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.



When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here