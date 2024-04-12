Arkansas HC John Calipari gets massive $5M NIL boost days after taking new job: Reports

John Calipari has gotten a massive NIL boost after becoming the head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Calipari left the Kentucky Wildcats and took over as the head coach of Arkansas. It was a surprise move, but Calipari will be given money to build out the roster.

According to On3, Calipari will have "at least" $5 million in NIL funds to disburse each year. The same source projected that the budget would be in the $6 million range. That would be near the top for any college, with normal Power 5 budgets ranging from $1 to $4 million.

The report indicates that most of the money will come from the top boosters.

“Now, I met with the team. There is no team,” Calipari said. “Hunter is extremely confident (in Calipari’s recruiting ability), but we’ve got to get a roster together. And some of it is a little bit of everything, but we will.

"It may take a little longer because there are kids that put their name in the NBA draft that are going to go through some of the process, which means, do you wait for that kid? Or do you go take somebody that’s not quite as good and you’re going to be juggling balls?”

Calipari agreed to a five-year deal with a reported $38 million as the head coach of Arkansas.

John Calipari says there is work to do with Arkansas

The Arkansas Razorbacks failed to make the NCAA Tournament last season.

Arkansas made it to the Sweet 16 in 2022–23, but last season, the Razorbacks went 16–17 and failed to make the tournament.

After the Razorbacks didn't make the tourney, Calipari admits there is work to be done with the team.

"I've got to put a roster together," Calipari said. "I just met with the team. There were three guys in there and they were all in the portal. We've got work to do, and the only thing I want to tell you is I'm not that guy that has a magic wand.

"That's not who I am. I'm the grinder who comes every time. When you watch my team from the beginning of the year to the end of the year, we get better."

But, with Calipari's ability to recruit and use the NIL funds to land transfers, he is confident he will have a quick turnaround with Arkansas.