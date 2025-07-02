Arkansas HC John Calipari recalls "one of his favorite players" of his career: "If they know you care about them, you can coach them."

Arkansas head coach John Calipari has been coaching since 1982. With over four decades on the sidelines, Coach Cal has built a reputation not just for winning, but for developing young players and connecting with them on a personal level.

On Tuesday's episode of "Two Cents Penny Hardaway", a podcast hosted by former NBA star and fellow college basketball coach Penny Hardaway, Calipari discussed his decades-long coaching journey, sharing stories, lessons and his approach to mentoring young athletes.

According to Calipari, two of the most important ingredients in coaching are care and trust, because once players know their coach genuinely cares about them and can be trusted, they become much more coachable.

"But the reality of it is, if you don't have trust, you really don't have anything," Coach Cal said (Timestamp: 24:04). "If they know you care about them, you can coach them, do what you want. But it all comes back to trust. You can mold them and coach them and demand and make them uncomfortable as long as they know you're who you say you are."

In the podcast, Calipari used a story about Marcus Camby, one of his favorite players, to highlight his point about trust.

"I'll give you a story," Coach Cal said (Timestamp: 23:03). "Marcus Camby is one of my favorites as well. Unbelievable. He grew from 6-feet-2, 6-3 to 6-11. So I'm recruiting him, I'm at UMass, and I know if we get that kid, we're a different program.

"With Lou Roe, we were in the top 20, but if I could get this kid, I could put UMass on par with all these other programs. However, I'm not going to promise him minutes and shots. We're going to talk about what we do."

To convince Camby to join UMass without making false promises, Calipari had to find a clever workaround, one that allowed him to stay honest while still giving Camby what he wanted to hear.

"So I start with, 'What position do you want to play?' He says, 'I want to be a shooting guard, and I said, 'Man, I really need this kid, though.' You know, I don't want to lie to him. So I said, 'All right, I'll let you be a two guard, shooting guard, but I do want you to know we post up our shooting guards a lot. That was crappy and clever. "

Marcus Camby went on to become a college basketball star at UMass and the No. 2 pick in the 1996 NBA draft.

"Had about 80 guys in the league": Arkansas HC John Calipari highlights some of his achievements as a college basketball coach.

On the "Two Cents Penny Hardaway" podcast episode on Tuesday, coach John Calipari also gave a brief highlight of some of his coaching achievements, particularly when it comes to player development and the talent he's produced at the college level.

"Had about 80 guys in the league," Calipari said (Timestamp: 16:10), "about 50 first-round draft picks, probably 40-some lottery picks, probably 15 to 18 top 10 picks, four number one picks, and they've made $6 billion. We had seven guys in one All-Star game, and now we have 18 guys that were in this playoff."

John Calipari started his coaching career as an associate assistant coach with the Kansas Jayhawks. Since then, he has coached the Pittsburgh Panthers (as an assistant coach), UMass, Memphis, Kentucky and now Arkansas. He has also had spells in the NBA, coaching the New Jersey Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers ( as an assistant).

