Arkansas HC John Calipari shows up for Matt Barnes’ son Isaiah’s impressive display

Arkansas coach John Calipari has been busy scouting talent in the offseason. On Sunday, an Instagram video released by SportsCenter showed Calipari in attendance at the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League.

Former NBA star Matt Barnes' son, Isaiah, was among the many young talents playing in the league at Riverview Park Activities Center in South Carolina.

According to reports, Isaiah completed his sophomore year at Crespi Carmelite High School in Encino, California. He and his twin brother, Carter, are expected to enter the 2027 class to play college basketball.

The EBYL is a circuit for high school prospects aged 17 and under. Isaiah and Carter are playing at this year's event, while their father Matt was spotted courtside.

Since Calipari was in attendance at the EYBL this year, the Arkansas coach might be interested in working with either or both of the Barnes brothers in the future.

In August last year, Matt shared on Instagram that Isaiah had been hospitalized after a "tough week." The ex-NBA star wrote that his son was hit by a car while jogging before needing emergency appendix surgery.

However, it appears that Isaiah has healed well to play in the EBYL this year.

John Calipari led Arkansas to the Sweet 16 of March Madness in his first year with the team

Arkansas HC John Calipari - Source: Imagn

Arkansas hired John Calipari in April last year. He signed a reported five-year contract worth $7 million per season, excluding bonuses.

In his first year at the helm with the Razorbacks, Calipari led the team to the NCAA Tournament. Arkansas beat Kansas in the first round of March Madness before taking down St. John's in the second round.

However, Arkansas crashed out of the NCAA Tournament with an 85-83 loss to Texas Tech in the Sweet 16. He led the Razorbacks to a 22-14 record and will aim to improve next season.

