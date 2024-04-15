Arkansas Razorbacks Men's Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker 2024: List of all players who've entered the portal

The Arkansas Razorbacks had a significantly underwhelming season in 2023-24 as they were tied for the third-worst team in the Southeastern Conference. The Razorbacks finished just 16-17, with a 6-12 record in SEC play. After entering the season with the 11th-best championship odds, they failed to reach the NCAA Tournament altogether.

Following Eric Musselman's departure for the USC Trojans, Arkansas shocked the college basketball world by hiring John Calipari away from the Kentucky Wildcats.

Take a look at which players have entered the transfer portal thus far.

Arkansas Razorbacks transfer portal

#1, Tramon Mark, guard

Tramon Mark joined the Houston Cougars as a four-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. He joined the Arkansas Razorbacks after three seasons at UH. In his lone season, he led the Razorbacks in scoring, averaging 16.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field, 36.4% from 3-point range and 80.4% from the free-throw line.

He entered the transfer portal on April 7 and committed to the Texas Longhorns on April 14.

#2, Khalif Battle, guard

Khalif Battle joined the Butler Bulldogs as a four-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class. He spent one season with the program and three with the Temple Owls before joining the Arkansas Razorbacks ahead of the 2023-24 season.

In his lone season, he averaged 14.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 1.3 apg and 0.8 spg while shooting 40.6% from the field, 35.3% from 3-point range and 87.3% from the free-throw line. He entered the transfer portal on April 4th.

#3, Keyon Menifield, guard

Keyon Menifield joined the Washington Huskies as a three-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. He joined the Arkansas Razorbacks after just one season with the program. In his lone season at Arkansas, he averaged 7.9 ppg, 2.1 rpg and 1.6 apg while shooting 37.5% from the field, 31.7% from 3-point range and 74.3% from the free-throw line. He entered the transfer portal on March 15.

#4, Davonte Davis, guard

Davonte Davis joined the Arkansas Razorbacks as a three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. He has spent four seasons with the program and is coming off the worst year of his career. Davis averaged just 5.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.0 apg and 0.7 spg while shooting 36.3% from the field, 24.2% from 3-point range and 77.1% from the free-throw line. He entered the transfer portal on March 20.

#5, Layden Blocker, guard

Layden Blocker joined the Arkansas Razorbacks as a four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. In limited playing time as a true freshman, he averaged 3.7 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 1.0 apg and 0.8 spg while shooting 40.3% from the field, 11.8% from 3-point range and 62.1% from the free-throw line. He entered the transfer portal on March 21.

#6, Joseph Pinion, guard

Joseph Pinion joined the Arkansas Razorbacks as a three-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. In limited playing time, he averaged 2.4 ppg while shooting 40.0% from the field, 27.8% from 3-point range and 88.9% from the free-throw line. He entered the transfer portal on March 15 and committed to the Arkansas State Red Wolves on March 30.

#7, Baye Fall, forward

Baye Fall joined the Arkansas Razorbacks as a four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. In limited playing time as a true freshman, he averaged 0.8 ppg and 1.3 rpg. He entered the transfer portal on April 4.

#8, Denijay Harris, forward

Denijay Harris joined the Southwest Mississippi Community College Bears as an unranked prospect in the 2018 recruiting class. He spent one season with the Bears before joining the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles via the transfer portal, redshirting one year before spending three seasons with the program.

He joined the Arkansas Razorbacks ahead of the 2023-24 season. In limited playing time, he averaged 0.6 ppg and 0.8 rpg. He entered the transfer portal on March 18.