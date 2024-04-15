Illinois Fighting Illini Men's Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker 2024: List of all players who've entered the portal

The Illinois Fighting Illini had a strong season in 2023-24 as they exceeded expectations, finishing second in the Big Ten standings and winning the conference tournament. The Fighting Illini finished with a 29-9 record, which included a 14-6 mark in Big Ten play. After entering the season tied for the 24th-best championship odds, they reached the Elite Eight before losing to the eventual national champion UConn Huskies.

Illinois has not had much turnover in the early portion of the offseason. Take a look at which players have entered the transfer portal thus far.

Illinois Fighting Illini transfer portal

#1, Dain Dainja, forward

Dain Dainja joined the Baylor Bears as a four-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. He joined the Illinois Fighting Illini after two seasons with the Bears, the first of which he spent as a redshirt. He spent two seasons with the Fighting Illini; however, his playing time and production both took a significant step in the wrong direction in his final year with the program.

Dainja averaged 6.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 0.2 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.6 blocks in just 10.8 minutes per game while shooting 66.9% from the field and 47.7% from the free-throw line. He entered the transfer portal on April 1, just two days after Illinois' season came to an end. Four days later, Dainja committed to join the Memphis Tigers.