Arkansas Razorbacks signee and former City Reapers shooting guard Meleek Thomas had a four-word reaction to the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2025 (as per On3's Industry Rankings), AJ Dybantsa's reel.

On Monday, Dybantsa shared a highlight reel from the BYU facility, where he had a good time with his future teammates. Dybantsa was performing some ridiculous dunks and shots from the 3-point line.

"Move smart, there ain’t nun behind, jus hoop with a peace of mind," he captioned the post.

Thomas was joined by Dybantsa's future teammates Xavion Staton and Tyler Mrus in the comments section.

"Love ya swag 3," commented Thomas.

Staton added, "alr then."

"😭😭," Mrus commented with two emojis.

Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas drops 4-word reaction to AJ Dybantsa’s slick BYU workout (Image via Instagram @aj.dybantsa)

Thomas, who ranks 11th nationally and second in the shooting guard position, received plenty of offers from top programs, including the Pittsburgh Panthers, UConn Huskies, Auburn Tigers and Kansas State Wildcats.

However, he chose to sign with the Razorbacks on Nov. 13, after taking an official visit on Oct. 10. He spoke to ESPN about his decision, commending coach John Calipari.

"Everyone I spoke with was so positive on Coach Cal," Thomas said. "He has touched so many lives with his guys becoming NBA players and so many others.

"He and the staff stayed in contact with both me and my family the whole time. I am big on family, and Coach Cal is a warm-hearted person who built a great relationship with both me and my family."

The Razorbacks will have a strong defender in Thomas next season.

"I take pride in defense," Thomas said. "The more you get into the season, the harder the games become. The atmosphere becomes bigger. Everything just gets more serious, more intense. So, if I lollygagged around on defense, I would be viewed as a completely different player."

Arkansas' additions ahead of next season, apart from Meleek Thomas

After being knocked out in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament last season, John Calipari added five players from the Class of 2025.

Apart from Meleek Thomas, the Razorbacks signed a five-star point guard, Darius Acuff Jr., a four-star small forward, Isiah Sealy, a three-star Paulo Semedo and an unranked power forward, Karim Rtail.

In the transfer portal, they acquired Malique Ewin from the Florida State Seminoles and Nick Pringle from the South Carolina Gamecocks.

