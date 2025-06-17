  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas drops 4-word reaction to AJ Dybantsa’s slick BYU workout 

Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas drops 4-word reaction to AJ Dybantsa’s slick BYU workout 

By Pranav Khatri
Modified Jun 17, 2025 15:35 GMT
High School Basketball: McDonalds All American Boys Game - Source: Imagn
High School Basketball: McDonalds All American Boys Game - Source: Imagn

Arkansas Razorbacks signee and former City Reapers shooting guard Meleek Thomas had a four-word reaction to the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2025 (as per On3's Industry Rankings), AJ Dybantsa's reel.

Ad

On Monday, Dybantsa shared a highlight reel from the BYU facility, where he had a good time with his future teammates. Dybantsa was performing some ridiculous dunks and shots from the 3-point line.

"Move smart, there ain’t nun behind, jus hoop with a peace of mind," he captioned the post.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Thomas was joined by Dybantsa's future teammates Xavion Staton and Tyler Mrus in the comments section.

"Love ya swag 3," commented Thomas.
Staton added, "alr then."
"😭😭," Mrus commented with two emojis.
Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas drops 4-word reaction to AJ Dybantsa&rsquo;s slick BYU workout (Image via Instagram @aj.dybantsa)
Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas drops 4-word reaction to AJ Dybantsa’s slick BYU workout (Image via Instagram @aj.dybantsa)

Thomas, who ranks 11th nationally and second in the shooting guard position, received plenty of offers from top programs, including the Pittsburgh Panthers, UConn Huskies, Auburn Tigers and Kansas State Wildcats.

Ad

However, he chose to sign with the Razorbacks on Nov. 13, after taking an official visit on Oct. 10. He spoke to ESPN about his decision, commending coach John Calipari.

"Everyone I spoke with was so positive on Coach Cal," Thomas said. "He has touched so many lives with his guys becoming NBA players and so many others.
"He and the staff stayed in contact with both me and my family the whole time. I am big on family, and Coach Cal is a warm-hearted person who built a great relationship with both me and my family."
Ad

The Razorbacks will have a strong defender in Thomas next season.

"I take pride in defense," Thomas said. "The more you get into the season, the harder the games become. The atmosphere becomes bigger. Everything just gets more serious, more intense. So, if I lollygagged around on defense, I would be viewed as a completely different player."
Ad

Arkansas' additions ahead of next season, apart from Meleek Thomas

After being knocked out in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament last season, John Calipari added five players from the Class of 2025.

Apart from Meleek Thomas, the Razorbacks signed a five-star point guard, Darius Acuff Jr., a four-star small forward, Isiah Sealy, a three-star Paulo Semedo and an unranked power forward, Karim Rtail.

In the transfer portal, they acquired Malique Ewin from the Florida State Seminoles and Nick Pringle from the South Carolina Gamecocks.

About the author
Pranav Khatri

Pranav Khatri

Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.

Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.

When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications