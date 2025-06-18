Arkansas Razorbacks signee Meleek Thomas was elated after Class of 2027 recruit Romelo Hill received an offer from a C-USA program. Both Thomas and Hill played in the Overtime Elite Academy for different teams before Thomas graduated last season.

Hill received an offer from the Jacksonville State Gamecocks and he shared the news on Tuesday.

"BLESSED to receive an offer from Jacksonville State University #gamecocks @cbwil12 @444athletics," the post was captioned.

Thomas and Gamecocks commit, Isaac Ellis commented on the post.

"My dawg. You deserve it ❤️," added Isaac Ellis.

Meleek Thomas commented: "Proud of u."

Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas shares 3-word reaction as Georgia native Romelo Hill earns an offer from C-USA program (Image via Instagram @romelo)

Thomas' City Reapers held a 3-0 record over Hill's RWE last season. The teams first met on Nov. 3, where the 6-foot-5 shooting guard scored 18 points on a poor 1-for-6 shooting and 5-for-16 from behind the arc, to lead his team to a 97-93 win.

He also grabbed seven rebounds, dished out three assists and stole the ball once in 31 minutes. On the other hand, Hill recorded two points and one steal in 16 minutes.

The City Reapers recorded a 76-67 win on Jan. 26 and a 90-85 victory on Feb. 15. However, the team could not lift the Pokémon Playoffs title after they were defeated by Eli Ellis' YNG Dreamerz in the finals.

Why did Meleek Thomas choose to sign for Arkansas?

Meleek Thomas, ranked No. 11 nationally and second in the shooting guard position in Georgia, received offers from several programs, including the Pittsburgh Panthers, UConn Huskies, Auburn Tigers and Kansas State Wildcats.

He chose to sign with the Razorbacks on Nov. 13, after taking an official visit on Oct. 10. While talking to ESPN, he described coach John Calipari as the main influence.

"Everyone I spoke with was so positive on Coach Cal," Thomas said. "He has touched so many lives with his guys becoming NBA players and so many others.

Thomas also said Calipari stayed in contact with him and his family during the recruitment.

"I am big on family, and Coach Cal is a warm-hearted person who built a great relationship with both me and my family," Thomas added.

Thomas will be joined by Darius Acuff, Paulod Semedo, Karim Rtail and Isaiah Sealy next season.

