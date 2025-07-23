On Tuesday, Meleek Thomas hyped his former Overtime Elite opponent, and the Class of 2027 recruit Romelo Hill, who plays for the RWE Academy and enters his junior year. The duo played each other thrice, with Thomas' City Reapers winning all three games. Their latest matchup was on Feb.15, when Thomas led the team to a 90-85 win.The 5-foot-7 guard shared a carousel of pictures on Tuesday, showcasing highlights from last season.&quot;til next year,&quot; the post was captioned. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThomas reshared the post on his IG story on Tuesday with a three-word reaction.&quot;My lil brudda,&quot; he captioned his story.Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas shares 3-word reaction as Romelo Hills recaps Peach Jam experience (Image via Instagram @meleek.thomas)Hill, who plays for RWE in Overtime Elite, averaged 3.6 points, 2.1 assists, 1.5 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 17.6 minutes per game. He also shot 39.1%, including 38.7% from behind the arc.In their last matchup, Thomas recorded a double-double, scoring 23 points on 36.8% shooting, including 50.0% from behind the 3-point line. He also grabbed 10 rebounds, dished out four assists and stole the ball once in 33 minutes.On the other hand, Romelo Hill played seven minutes and recorded one assist. He received an offer from the Jacksonville State Gamecocks and shared the news on June 17.&quot;BLESSED to receive an offer from Jacksonville State University #gamecocks @cbwil12 @444athletics,&quot; the post was captioned. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post received comments from Thomas and South Carolina Gamecocks signee Isaac Ellis.&quot;My dawg. You deserve it ❤️,&quot; added Isaac Ellis.Meleek Thomas commented: &quot;Proud of u.&quot;Meleek Thomas and Isaac Ellis react as Romelo Hill receives an offer from Jacksonville (Image via Instagram @romelo)Last season, in RWE's 84-74 win against the Diamond Doves, Hill dislocated his finger but came back to play, drawing comparisons to Kobe Bryant.Arkansas HC John Calipari's additions for the next season ft. Meleek ThomasThe Razorbacks reached the Sweet 16 in last year's NCAA Tournament. Coach John Calipari made some significant additions to the roster before the next season.Aside from Meleek Thomas, five-star point guard Darius Acuff, four-star small forward Isaiah Sealy, three-star center Paulo Semedo and an unranked power forward Karim Rtail were added to the Class of 2025.In the transfer portal, the Razorbacks acquired Malique Ewin from Florida State Seminoles and Nick Pringle from South Carolina.