Arkansas State vs. UConn Women's basketball box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Azzi Fudd

By Joe Cox
Modified Mar 22, 2025 19:01 GMT
Azzi Fudd helped UConn and Geno Auriemma move on in the NCAA Tournament. (Photo Credits: IMAGN)
The No. 2 seed UConn Huskies blew past No. 15 seed Arkansas State 101-31 in their first-round NCAA Tournament matchup. The Huskies will advance to face the winner of No. 7 seed Oklahoma State and No. 10 seed South Dakota State on Monday.

Arkansas State vs. UConn Box Score

Arkansas State

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPF
C. Rose7220071
Z. Shannon2201012
A. Griffin3311002
S. Brown3300000
W. Rogers6401102
N. Sam-Grant0200010
M. McCollister3310031
K. Montue3100022
B. Weary2111010
K. Morgan5600020
also-read-trending Trending

UConn

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPF
S. Strong201250511
J. El Alfy5610221
K. Chen6252021
A. Fudd27176200
P. Bueckers11142220
I. Brady0711110
A. Griffin4610000
A. Ziebell1100100
A. Shade20001252
Q. Samuels0100010
KK Arnold3241013
C. Ducharme6400000
Arkansas State vs. UConn Game Summary

Arkansas State scored the first basket of the game on a Crislyn Rose layup. The Red Wolves led for 12 seconds before UConn blew the game open. The Huskies scored the next 22 points to take a 22-2 lead on an Azzi Fudd layup with 3:48 left in the opening quarter. The Huskies led 34-5 after the opening quarter.

The lead was stretched to exactly 50 points at halftime, with UConn up 66-16. UConn pushed the lead to 92-24 after the third quarter before a dialed-back fourth quarter left the final 69 point margin of victory.

UConn shot 59% for the game and made 13 of 28 (46%) of its 3-point tried. The Huskies outrebounded Arkansas State 52-31 and forced 20 Red Wolves turnovers. Arkansas State shot just 17% on the game and no ASU player topped seven points.

UConn was led by Fudd's 27 points, seven assists and six steals. Fudd made 6 of 9 3-point attempts. Sarah Strong added 20 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and five blocked shots. Ashlynn Shade tallied 20 points, including three 3-pointers, off the bench. Paige Bueckers tallied 11 points for the Huskies.

Arkansas State was paced by Crislyn Rose's seven points. Rose was one of only three ASU players to connect on more than one shot from the floor.

UConn will now move to the second round against Oklahoma State or South Dakota State. The Huskies have not fallen short of the Sweet 16 round in any NCAA Touranment since 1993.

Edited by Joe Cox
