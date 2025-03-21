  • home icon
  Arkansas vs. Kansas: Player stats and box score for March 20, 2025 | College basketball season 2024-25

Arkansas vs. Kansas: Player stats and box score for March 20, 2025 | College basketball season 2024-25

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Mar 21, 2025 02:07 GMT
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Arkansas at Kansas - Source: Imagn
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Arkansas at Kansas - Source: Imagn

Fans witnessed a thrilling first round of the NCAA Tournament in the West Region as the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks won 79-72 over the No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks. The John Calipari versus Bill Self rivalry continued as Calipari was able to secure the win to end Self's season. Arkansas will face the winner of the St. John's versus Omaha game in the Round of 32.

Arkansas (21-13) was able to secure the win with Jonas Aidoo scoring 22 points. Kansas (21-13) saw their season end much earlier than expected as the program struggled with 16 turnovers in the game.

Here's a closer look into the box score to see how the game played out.

Arkansas vs. Kansas box score

Arkansas vs. Kansas box score

TeamFirst HalfSecond HalfFinal Score
Arkansas473279
Kansas672872
Arkansas Razorbacks box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Karter KnoxF2-30-02-303100336
Trevon BrazileF4-91-52-45120121211
Jonas AidooF10-190-02-2251331222
Johnell DavisG5-104-94-4131211218
D.J. WagnerG5-121-43-3036202114
Zvonimir IvisicF 0-00-00-000000020
Billy Richman IIIF 0-50-22-224100212
Boogie FlandG 2-70-42-201330016
Kansas Jayhawks box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
KJ Adams JrF5-80-03-4242103313
Hunter DickinsonC4-131-42-2494004411
Zeke MayoG5-84-54-4062204118
Rylan GriffenG1-41-30-001000123
Dajuan Harris JrG4-110-20-002720238
Flory BidungaF2-50-00-015002114
David CoitG2-50-00-015002114
AJ StorrG 4-72-35-6131010215
Rakease PasmoreG 0-00-00-000000000
Shakeel MooreG 0-10-00-000100100
Arkansas vs. Kansas Game Summary

The Arkansas Razorbacks had a decent offensive game as the program finished shooting 28-for-65 (43.1%) overall, 6-for-24 (25.0%) from beyond the arc and 17-for-20 (85.0%) from the charity stripe. They were able to hold their own rebounding as they grabbed 34 total rebounds (12 offensive, 22 defensive) and the team had 13 assists compared to 10 turnovers.

The defense stepped up too to record 11 steals and three blocks on the night. The team posted 10 fast break points as well, driving to the basket with 34 points in the paint. Arkansas was able to lead by as many as 11 points before winning the game by seven points.

The Kansas Jayhawks were able to shoot the basketball at a high level as the team was able to connect on 25-for-58 (43.1%) from the floor, 8-for-17 (47.1%) from the 3-point line and 14-for-16 (87.5%) from the free throw line. The program was able to win the rebounding battle as they secured 38 total rebounds (11 offensive, 27 defensive) while having an 18:16 assist-to-turnover ratio.

They recorded five steals and three blocks throughout the 40 minutes. Kansas had eight fast break points as well with 28 points in the paint. However, the Jayhawks never held a multi-possession lead at any point of the game.

Edited by Veer Badani
