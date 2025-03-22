  • home icon
  • Arkansas vs. St. John's box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Billy Richmond

By Joe Cox
Modified Mar 22, 2025 21:32 GMT
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Arkansas at St. Johns - Source: Imagn
Arkansas and Billy Richmond pulled an upset over St. John's to reach the NCAA Sweet 16. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

No. 10 seed Arkansas gave No. 2 seed St. John's a tremendous second-round battle and on a day of poor shooting for the Red Storm, Arkanas took down the upset, XX-YY. Arkansas advances to the Sweet 16 and will face the winner of No. 3 seed Texas Tech and No. 11 seek Drake in that regional battle.

Arkansas vs. St. John's Box Score

Arkansas

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMIN
K. Knox1561143127
J. Davis1341012428
T. Brazile880010330
DJ Wagner814202134
J. Aidoo772111421
B. Richmond III1690001229
B. Fland642110420
Z. Ivisic220000510
St. John's

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMIN
Z. Ejiofor23120210337
R. Luis Jr.970201130
A. Scott7101010332
K. Richmond542001516
S. Wilcher220101415
D. Smith1361003332
R. Prey440000012
L. Liotopoulos321010117
S. Ibine Ayo00000005
V. Iwuchukwu00000003
Arkansas vs. St. John's Game Summary

Arkansas took a 9-4 lead to open the game, but the first half was largely a back and forth battle. The Hogs pushed the lead to 14-6, but St. John's trimmed the game to 14-13. Arkansas pushed out to an eight point lead, but St. John's rallied to claim a 28-27 lead on a Deivon Smith jumper with 4:27 to play. Arkansas scored the last seven points of the half to take a 35-32 lead.

Arkansas pushed out to a 55-42 lead on a Johnell Davis layup with 11:32 to play. St. John's trimmed the Razorback lead back to two on several occasions. But Arkansas never surrendered the lead down the stretch and pulled the upset win.

The Razorbacks were led by Billy Richmond's 16 points and nine rebounds. Karter Knox added 15 points and six boards. Johnell Davis chipped in with 13 points.

St. John's was led by Zuby Ejiofor with 23 points and 12 rebounds. Deivon Smith added 13 points and six rebounds. Big East Player of the Year RJ Luis Jr. had just nine points on 3-for-17 shooting and found himself benched at the end of the game.

The winner will advance to the West regionals in San Francisco. Razorback coach John Calipari will make his 16th appearance in an NCAA Sweet 16, but this one was a surprise after a bad start to the season in his first season at Arkansas.

Edited by Joe Cox
