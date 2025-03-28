Arkansas vs. Texas Tech: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Darrion Williams

No. 10 seed Arkansas saw its Cinderella run in the NCAA Tournament ended by a rallying Texas Tech squad. The No. 3 Red Raiders edged past Arkansas 85-83 in overtime to complete a 16 point second half comeback. The Red Raiders will move on to the Elite Eight and a battle with No. 1 seed Florida on Saturday for a potential spot in the Final Four.

Arkansas vs. Texas Tech Box Score

Arkansas

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF K. Knox 20 6 0 0 0 2 1 T. Brazile 11 5 0 1 1 0 4 J. Aidoo 6 9 1 1 1 3 0 J. Davis 30 6 1 0 0 0 4 DJ Wagner 13 3 4 0 0 0 1 Z. Ivisic 0 3 2 1 1 1 2 B. Richmond III 2 3 2 0 0 1 1 A. Thiero 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 B. Fland 0 1 0 1 0 1 0

Texas Tech

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF JT Toppin 20 9 1 0 5 1 2 D. Williams 20 9 3 3 1 1 3 C. Anderson 22 4 3 0 0 0 4 E. Hawkins 4 6 5 2 0 5 4 K. Walton 0 1 0 1 0 0 2 F. Federiko 7 9 0 0 0 0 1 K. Overton 12 7 0 1 0 1 1

Arkansas vs. Texas Tech Game Summary

Texas Tech took an early 5-3 lead, but Arkanas then went on a 15-2 run to open up an 18-7 lead on a Karter Knox 3-pointer with 13:22 to play in the first half. Tech closed within 23-19 on a Kevin Overton 3-pointer with 6:41 left in the half, but Arkansas finished strong to take a 38-31 lead at intermission.

The Razorbacks started strong in the second half, pushing their lead to 59-43 on a Johnell Davis 3-pointer with 11:40 to play. Tech pulled within three points at 69-66, but a Karter Knox 3-pointer with 1:28 to play pushed the lead back to 72-66. Tech got a pair of 3-pointers, the first from Christian Anderson with 1:07 to play and the second from Darrion Williams with nine seconds to play to force overtime.

The two teams were tied at 83 in overtime, when Darrion Williams backed down his defender and made a short jumper with seven seconds to play. DJ Wagner missed at the buzzer for Arkansas and Texas Tech had prevailed.

Tech was led by 22 points from Christian Anderson, including three 3-pointers. Darrion Williams shot 8-for-26, but he made the 3-pointer to tie the game and the jumper to win in among his 20 points. JT Toppin added 20 points and nine rebounds. Kevin Overton chipped in 12 points.

Johnell Davis had 30 points, including a trio of 3-pointers in defeat. Karter Knox added 20 points, including 4-for-4 shooting from 3-point range. DJ Wagner tallied 13 points and Trevon Brazile added 11 more.

Texas Tech will now face No. 1 seed Florida in the Elite Eight. This is just Tech's third Elite Eight appearance ever, with the others coming in 2018 and 2019. A run to the national title game in 2019 is Tech's lone Final Four, but the Red Raiders, after a huge comeback, are one game away from another trip.

