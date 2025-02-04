  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • “As a coach, you dream of those games”: When Kim Mulkey recalled LSU’s infamous win over Caitlin Clark’s Iowa for National Championship 

“As a coach, you dream of those games”: When Kim Mulkey recalled LSU’s infamous win over Caitlin Clark’s Iowa for National Championship 

By Richard Pereira
Modified Feb 04, 2025 04:26 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: Louisiana State at Florida - Source: Imagn
NCAA Womens Basketball: Louisiana State at Florida - Source: Imagn

Kim Mulkey has achieved a lot throughout her coaching career in women's basketball, having won four national championships. However, one title stood out to her the most, and it involved Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Mulkey once took part in an interview with The Advocate's features editor Jan Risher in a video published on YouTube in October 2023. She reflected on the LSU Tigers' 102-85 victory over the Hawkeyes, feeling surprised by how the team prevailed in adversity and exploded on offense in the championship game in April 2023.

"I've won national championships, and they're all special because they're hard to do. What made this one different was being at LSU, being the first ever at LSU in basketball, period. And then it was a game where we could do no wrong. And as a coach, you dream of those games that you almost play a perfect game," Mulkey said.
also-read-trending Trending
"While we didn't play a perfect game, to think that we scored 102 points, to do what we did, yeah, that was the amazing part to me, because two games prior, we couldn't score a basket against Miami, and yet we go into the championship game and it was just one of those games where I just thought, 'this is unbelievable,'" she added.

(from 1:52 mark onwards)

youtube-cover

Kim Mulkey, LSU sees place in new AP Top 25 poll

Kim Mulkey is picking up where she left off, seeking her second national title in the last three years.

And so far, the LSU Tigers seem to be up to the task of competing for the national championship. They continue to maintain elite form as one of the best teams in the country, earning recognition from AP voters.

The Associated Press revealed the new rankings on Monday, showing the Tigers to have gone up a spot as they now sit at No. 6. Teams above them include Texas and UConn, while the ones below them feature USC and Ohio State.

LSU boasts a 23-1 overall record, going 8-1 in their first nine games of conference play while being on a three-game win streak. They are putting up 88.3 points on 47.1% shooting from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, blowing out opponents by 24.7 points per contest.

Kim Mulkey and the No. 6 Tigers will be back in action on Thursday when they face the Missouri Tigers next at Mizzou Arena at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी