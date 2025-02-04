“As a coach, you dream of those games”: When Kim Mulkey recalled LSU’s infamous win over Caitlin Clark’s Iowa for National Championship 

Kim Mulkey has achieved a lot throughout her coaching career in women's basketball, having won four national championships. However, one title stood out to her the most, and it involved Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Mulkey once took part in an interview with The Advocate's features editor Jan Risher in a video published on YouTube in October 2023. She reflected on the LSU Tigers' 102-85 victory over the Hawkeyes, feeling surprised by how the team prevailed in adversity and exploded on offense in the championship game in April 2023.

"I've won national championships, and they're all special because they're hard to do. What made this one different was being at LSU, being the first ever at LSU in basketball, period. And then it was a game where we could do no wrong. And as a coach, you dream of those games that you almost play a perfect game," Mulkey said.

"While we didn't play a perfect game, to think that we scored 102 points, to do what we did, yeah, that was the amazing part to me, because two games prior, we couldn't score a basket against Miami, and yet we go into the championship game and it was just one of those games where I just thought, 'this is unbelievable,'" she added.

Kim Mulkey, LSU sees place in new AP Top 25 poll

Kim Mulkey is picking up where she left off, seeking her second national title in the last three years.

And so far, the LSU Tigers seem to be up to the task of competing for the national championship. They continue to maintain elite form as one of the best teams in the country, earning recognition from AP voters.

The Associated Press revealed the new rankings on Monday, showing the Tigers to have gone up a spot as they now sit at No. 6. Teams above them include Texas and UConn, while the ones below them feature USC and Ohio State.

LSU boasts a 23-1 overall record, going 8-1 in their first nine games of conference play while being on a three-game win streak. They are putting up 88.3 points on 47.1% shooting from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, blowing out opponents by 24.7 points per contest.

Kim Mulkey and the No. 6 Tigers will be back in action on Thursday when they face the Missouri Tigers next at Mizzou Arena at 7:30 p.m. ET.

