“As good as Sarah Strong is, Azzi Fudd’s celebrity status is above”: Analyst makes claims for UConn stars

Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd played key roles in helping UConn win the national title this year. The Huskies beat South Carolina 82-59 on Sunday, and both Strong and Fudd posted game-highs of 24 points each to dismantle the Gamecocks.

Fudd has been on the college circuit longer than Strong, who just finished her freshman year, and analyst Robin Lundberg dropped a bold verdict on the two UConn stars. Lundberg said on his YouTube channel on Thursday (2:45):

"You know, a lot of people probably saw Fudd for the first time in the national championship game. That's what happens when you have the viewership increase like you do for a game like that.

"As great as Sarah Strong is, Azzi Fudd's celebrity status is above her. And they will clearly be the two best players on the team that can try to continue that UConn dynasty."

Fudd began her collegiate career at UConn in 2021. She has been one of the most important players for the team ever since and forged an excellent partnership with Paige Bueckers, who is set to declare for this year's WNBA draft.

This past season, Fudd earned a first-team All-Big East honor and was also named the NCAA Tournament MOP.

Meanwhile, Strong was ranked the No. 1 recruit of the class of 2024 by ESPN. She hit the ground running at the collegiate level and was named the Big East Freshman of the Year.

Azzi Fudd set to return to UConn for fifth year of college eligibility in 2025-26 season

UConn Huskies star Azzi Fudd - Source: Imagn

There was some doubt around Fudd's future with UConn before the NCAA Tournament. However, toward the end of March, she announced plans to return to play for the Huskies for a fifth and final season.

It's safe to say that Fudd will be aiming to win a second national title next season, and potentially boost her draft stock. She could be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 WNBA draft if she continues her upward trajectory from last season.

