As losing streak hits eight, Lamont Paris urges South Carolina backcourt to turn things around: "Guys have to step up and play better" 

Lamont Paris’ South Carolina is in the midst of a challenging season, with an eight-game losing streak and still no Southeastern Conference victory in sight. He's grappling with how to turn things around, and one glaring issue has been the Gamecocks’ struggle with turnovers. Following a 71-60 loss at Georgia on Tuesday, Paris called on his players to step and play better to stop the skid.

Paris referenced South Carolina’s turnover issues being in stark contrast to last season when Ta’Lon Cooper led the backcourt. Cooper’s ability to control the tempo and minimize mistakes was a key asset. This year, with Cooper having graduated and Meechie Johnson transferring, the responsibility has shifted to new players who have yet to find their rhythm.

“He (Cooper) was good,” Paris said. “But it wasn’t just him. It was Ta’Lon working with Meechie Johnson, and then we had Jacobi (Wright) and Zach (Davis) contributing as well.

"Ta’Lon had the seventh-highest assist rate of all active players last season. That’s a tough player to replace. Guys have to step up and play better. That’s the bulk of our turnovers.”

The current backcourt features Wright, Davis and newcomer Jamarii Thomas. While Wright and Davis bring some experience within the program, Thomas is in his first season and still adjusting. Paris acknowledged the opportunities given to these players but also challenged them to rise to the occasion.

“Even our bigs contribute to the turnovers, too,” Paris said. “But when you’re asking these guys to make plays, mistakes can happen. Still, we need to make a stronger commitment to protecting the ball.”

The turnover woes have been costly. In their recent losses to Georgia and Mississippi State, the Gamecocks committed 17 and 19 turnovers, respectively. For the season, they have averaged 13.1 turnovers per game, ranking 282nd nationally.

"Roster limitations and execution probably go hand-in-hand," Paris said. “The only thing I'll say is that the league overall is better. I think a lot of people in our league probably feel that the league has gotten better.”

The SEC has 10 teams in the Top 25, with seven in the top 14 and three, including No. 1 Auburn, in the top five.

Paris pointed out the relationship between the players’ abilities and their performance in key moments. He emphasized that while external factors like competition play a role, there’s also a need for improvement within the roster itself.

“I haven’t changed my practice habits necessarily,” Paris said. “I’ve tweaked some of the things that we do just to simplify a couple of things. Certainly, it comes down to the personnel's ability to execute at times.”

Paris’ comments highlight the need for individual and collective growth among players, particularly as South Carolina (10-11, 0-8 SEC) looks to navigate a grueling SEC schedule.

