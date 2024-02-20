Ashley Scoggin and Chuck Love relationship: Why did former Nebraska women's basketball player file a lawsuit against the Cornhuskers?

Two years after her removal from the Nebraska women’s basketball roster, Ashley Scoggin is engaging in a legal battle with the university. She has filed a lawsuit against her former head coach Amy Williams, former assistant coach Chuck Love, athletic director Trev Alberts and the University of Nebraska’s Board of Regents.

The impending legal battle centers around the sexual relationship she had with Chuck Love while she was a player for the Cornhuskers women's basketball. According to reports, Scoggin is seeking a jury trial in Lincoln and unspecified damages for the violations of her rights.

Why did Ashley Scoggin file a lawsuit against Nebraska?

Ashley Scoggin is getting into a legal battle with Nebraska’s athletic department as a result of the negligence of its officials. She’s accusing Amy Williams and Trev Alberts of not taking the right actions when her sexual relationship with Chuck Love became public knowledge.

Scoggin pointed out in her lawsuit that the school failed to establish adequate guidelines for training staff members regarding sexual relationships with athletes. She asserted that the lack of proper rules led to an environment where sexual misconduct became inevitable.

The civil lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court, detailed her allegations against Chuck Love. She claimed that Love took a special interest in her, and their relationship turned sexual. Ashley Scoggin also asserted that she feared retaliation if she refused to engage in the relationship.

"It's a very troubling and serious subject of predatory coaches that pursue sexual relationships with student-athletes," Scoggin attorney Maren Chaloupka said. "There's an enormous imbalance of power between the professional coach and student-athletes. This is something that was well-known in 2022.”

"Certainly Division I universities that operate at the top level are well aware of the harm that comes from this kind of a predatory situation, and there's a strong onus on the university and on the coaches to prevent this from happening and, heaven forbid it does happen, to address it correctly.”

Ashley Scoggin, who now plays at UNLV, was dismissed from Nebraska's women's basketball team in February 2022. Concurrently, Love was suspended with pay by the athletic department. However, he ultimately resigned from his associate head coach position three months later.

During her two-season tenure with the Cornhuskers, Scoggin appeared in 52 games and averaged 8.3 points, 1.9 assists and 1.8 rebounds per game. She also boasted a field goal rate of 38.5% and a free throw rate of 86.8%.

She's currently in her second season with the Rebels after transferring to the program ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season.