Ashlon Jackson, Avery Howell react as JuJu Watkins' teammate Aaliyah Gayles commits to Utah State

Former USC guard Aaliyah Gayles has committed to Utah State, which elicited reactions from fellow players. The announcement was made by On3's Talia Goodman on Friday. Duke guard Ashlon Jackson and USC guard Avery Howell shared the post on their Instagram stories.

Ad

"Oh but just watch how she take over this season," Jackson wrote on Friday.

Howell reacted with two sad face emojis.

Ashlon Jackson and Avery Howell react to Aaliya Gayle's transfer to Utah State on IG story. Image via @ashlonjackson 3 and @avery_howell_

While Jackson will remain with the Blue Devils next season, Howell entered the transfer portal and committed to the Washington Huskies on Tuesday. A five-star recruit in the Class of 2024, Howell was poised to take over from sophomore guard JuJu Watkins, who suffered a season-ending injury, and her availability for next season is uncertain.

Ad

Trending

The small forward was a standout freshman for the Trojans, averaging 7.5 points and 3.0 rebounds per game on 43.0% shooting. In USC's last three games in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, Howell averaged 15.0 ppg and 4.3 rpg on 48.2% shooting in 33.7 minutes per game.

Aaliyah Gayles commits to Utah State

Former USC guard Aaliyah Gayles has committed to Utah State following the Trojans' exit from the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Gayles, who is a shooting survivor, announced her decision to enter the transfer portal on Wednesday. She thanked USC, her coaches and teammates for their support during her time with the Trojans.

Ad

"This is not an easy decision but I believe it's the decision for me to continue to chase my goals and dreams," Gayles wrote. "I'm excited for what's ahead and ready for the next challenge."

Expand Tweet

Ad

A top recruit in the Class of 2022, Gayles was a star guard for Spring Valley High School (Nevada) and a McDonald’s All-American. However, she was shot multiple times at a party in North Las Vegas in 2022 and had to undergo multiple surgeries. Gayle returned to court for the 2023-24 season and received the inspiration awards from the Pac-12 and Collegiate Women's Sports Awards Program.

This past season, Gayles appeared in 15 games for USC but struggled with playing time, only averaging 4.5 minutes per game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nonyelum Ossai Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.



Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here