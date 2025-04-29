Ashlon Jackson drops 1-word reaction to Duke women's hoopers’ academic success

Duke Blue Devils guard Ashlon Jackson dropped a one-word reaction on Instagram on Monday after she was named as one of the six individuals on the 2025 Women’s All-ACC Academic Team.
Jackson was named to the team alongside Vanessa de Jesus, Jadyn Donovan, Emma Koabel, Reigan Richardson and Delaney Thomas.
Jackson posted a picture of all six on Instagram and captioned it, “scholars.”
The All-Academic Team honor is given to players who excel academically and on the court. According to Duke’s page, to be selected, the players need to have played at least half of the team’s games and also reach a grade point average of 3.0 from the previous semester. Their CGPA, which is also known as the Cumulative Grade Point Average, must also be at least 3.0.
Jackson meets these criteria, as she played in all 37 games for the Duke Blue Devils (29-8) last season, helping them clinch the ACC Tournament while averaging 12.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, all career highs for the junior. And, of course, she’s been great academically.
Ashlon Jackson continues to improve
This is a big achievement for Ashlon Jackson, especially after the impressive season she had with the Duke Blue Devils. Before the All-ACC Academic honor, she had been named in the 2025 All-ACC second team, the Birmingham 2 Region All-Tournament Team and the ACC All-Tournament first team.
The 6-foot guard already confirmed that she will return to Durham for her senior year.
While she will be looking to take her numbers up, she also has to improve on her efficiency. Last season, she shot 37.2% as well as from the 3-point area with an average of 6.3 attempts per game.
After winning the ACC Tournament last season, the Duke Blue Devils reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament, where they were knocked out by eventual finalist South Carolina in a tight matchup.
However, Duke will look to do better next season with Jackson on a strong roster.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here