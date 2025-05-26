"Ask Coleman Hawkins how that went": Fans react to PJ Haggerty transferring from Memphis to Jerome Tang's Kansas State

Former Memphis men's basketball star PJ Haggerty commited his basketball future to Kansas State, and fans have a lot to say about the decision. Haggerty had to withdraw from the 2025 NBA draft for another year in college basketball.

ESPN's Jonathan Givony took to X to break the news on Monday.

"NEWS: AAC Player of the Year and consensus All-American PJ Haggerty has withdrawn from the NBA draft and committed to Kansas State, he told ESPN," Givony wrote.

Fans expressed their opinions in the comments, with some implying he would regret the decision to join coach Jerome Tang's team.

"Ask Coleman Hawkins how that went…," a fan wrote.

"They gon be trash again," another fan wrote.

"KU recruiting in the gutter huh," a fan commented.

However, other fans were excited about the news and welcomed the point guard to the Wildcats team.

"Kansas State just got stronger. PJ’s choice = game changer," a fan wrote.

"Big move for PJ Haggerty! Pulling out of the NBA Draft and joining Kansas State is gonna shake things up. Excited to see the AAC Player of the Year dominate in the Big 12! Thoughts on how he’ll fit with the Wildcats?" Another fan wrote.

"Big move, PJ! Excited to see what’s next for you at Kansas State. Best of luck on this new chapter!" A fan commented.

PJ Haggerty makes late offseason commitment to Kansas State

Kansas State men's basketball has landed a late commitment from Memphis guard PJ Haggerty.

Haggerty withdrew from the 2025 NBA draft to join the Wildcats on Monday. This will be the fourth transfer for the 6-foot-3 guard after redshirting while playing in just six games at TCU in 2022-23, averaging 21.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists two seasons ago.

Haggerty was the highest-rated player remaining in the portal after ending the past season as the American Conference Player of the Year.

He averaged 21.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists, helping Memphis to a 29-6 record. With his commitment, Kansas State coach Jerome Tang now has 12 players for the 2025-26 season. That is, if transfer forward Tyreek Smith will be allowed to have another year of eligibility after taking a redshirt last season.

Haggerty is Kansas State's fifth transfer after guards Abdi Bashir (Monmouth) and Nate Johnson (Akron), forwards Marcus Johnson (Bowling Green) and Khamari McGriff (UNC-Wilmington).

The Wildcats also signed junior college forward Stephen Osei (Casper CC), Serbian guard Andrej Kostic and high school point guard Exavier Wilson.

