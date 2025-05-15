ASU commit Last-Tear Poa is a big fan of famous rapper NBA YoungBoy, who is set to embark on his first arena headlining tour in September, a development that got the guard excited. The former LSU guard reacted to the rapper’s tour promo video on Instagram on Thursday.

“I’m thereee,” she wrote in the inscribed caption.

ASU commit Last-Tear Poa drops 2-word comment as she gets excited for $10M worth NBA Youngboy's tour. (Credits: IG/@lasttear_poa11)

NBA YoungBoy’s MASA Tour 2025 will kick off at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas on Sept. 2 and conclude at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Oct. 19.

Judging by Poa’s comments, she intends to attend one or more of the concerts, which are scheduled for the offseason, giving her the flexibility to go.

The tour will involve other special guests such as DeeBaby, EBK Jaaybo and K3, and it will be produced by Live Nation. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on May 22, following the artist's pre-sale.

It has been five years since NBA YoungBoy, who is worth $10 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), performed a full-on concert, with the rapper going through legal issues and many distractions. The Baton Rouge rapper moved to Huntsville, Utah, to distance himself from those troubles, but they still found him, as he was indicted in a prescription drug fraud ring case and was fined $25,000.

Poa was seen enjoying YoungBoy’s music along with her LSU teammate after the Tigers’ first-round win against the San Diego Aztecs during the 2024-25 NCAA Tournament.

The guard won the NCAA title with the Tigers in 2023, but after three seasons and 102 games at Baton Rouge, Louisiana, she entered the transfer portal following their Elite Eight defeat against UCLA.

After a couple of weeks, Poa committed to Arizona State, where she will play her final year of eligibility.

Last-Tear Poa files lawsuit to gain NIL rights for international athletes

Last-Tear Poa, who is from Australia, has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) after being denied a P-1A athlete visa.

The guard is currently on an F-1 student visa and is restricted from participating in most Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) activities, which are considered employment under U.S. immigration law.

The P-1A visa would allow her to engage in NIL opportunities legally, and the ruling on her case could help solve the challenges international student-athletes face in accessing NIL benefits.

