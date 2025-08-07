"At least you’re pretty": Azzi Fudd left GF Paige Bueckers hilariously 'disappointed' with first pitch at Washington Nationals game

Azzi Fudd left her girlfriend Paige Bueckers hilariously "disappointed" with her ceremonial first pitch at a Washington Nationals game in July. The UConn star revealed the moment on the debut episode of her new podcast, "Fudd Around and Find Out."

Ad

Fudd and co-host, former Texas A&M forward Ashanti Plummer, spoke extensively on the episode, which dropped ahead of WNBA All-Star weekend. The pair shared unfiltered stories, laughed through memories and reflected on why they launched the podcast. But the standout moment was Fudd’s recalling of how Bueckers reacted to her first pitch.

“Actually I’m happy about [the 8/10 rating],” Fudd said. “Because I think someone showed her the real video, and she was really disappointed that it hit the ground and she was like, ‘You know what? At least you’re pretty.’” (Timestamp 26:48–27:00)

Ad

Trending

The Huskies guard admitted she was nervous, having never thrown anything that was not a basketball. She also joked that her dad was more nervous than she was, afraid she might “embarrass the family.”

Bueckers publicly confirmed their relationship during the WNBA All-Star weekend in Indianapolis last month. This came after earlier Fudd showed off a phone case that read "Paige Bueckers’ Girlfriend." The pair had long been close teammates and friends at UConn, often seen together off the court.

Ad

While Bueckers is now in the WNBA after being drafted as the first pick by the Dallas Wings earlier this summer, Fudd announced she would stay back for one more season at UConn.

Despite their different paths this season, the couple continues to show strong support for each other, with Fudd consistently seen at Wings’ games to watch Bueckers.

Azzi Fudd reveals dream guest for her podcast

Azzi Fudd released the first episode of her podcast "Fudd Around and Find Out," and one of the things she spoke about was her dream guest on the podcast.

Ad

“My dream guest on the pod is Carmelo Anthony,” Fudd said. “He was my favorite player growing up, and I’ve met him a couple of times, but I would love to have him on the pod. I know he has a pod himself, so if he wants to bring me on his pod as well, I’m in.” (Timestamp 18:00)

While Fudd will look forward to having great conversations on her podcast, she is also preparing hard for the new season. The guard is entering her fifth college season with UConn.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here