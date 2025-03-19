"Athletes, you are not Cam Jordan”: Hoops fans react as New Orleans’ veteran makes surprise revelation to Flau’jae Johnson about his training

NFL veteran Cam Jordan appeared on Flau’jae Johnson's podcast last week and discussed his training for playing in the big league. The eight-time Pro Bowl defensive end made a surprise admission that he doesn't lift weights during his workouts.

Fans on social media had some hilarious reactions to Jordan's comments, outlining that his physique is built differently due to his training from high school and college. They also advised others not to trust his word.

"If you haven’t lifted weights for at least six to ten years beforehand, don’t take this advice 😂" one commented.

"DO NOT TAKE THIS ADVICE 😂 ( you do not have his genetics)" another user wrote.

"Athletes, you are not Cam Jordan! Make sure you lifting weights!" a fan wrote.

A few others even mocked Jordan for saying that he doesn't lift weights.

"I promise we know😂😂😂" one added.

"We can tell," a fan commented.

"Bro gonna get pushed around," a user wrote.

The Saints drafted Jordan in the first round in 2011, with the No. 24 pick. He has played with them ever since. Across 14 seasons with the team, the defensive end has racked up 716 tackles, 121.5 sacks, 15 forced fumbles, 11 fumble recoveries and three interceptions.

Jordan recently won the Bart Starr Award in 2025. The award is given to an NFL player who displays outstanding character and leadership on and off the field, including helping the community.

Flau’jae Johnson expected to play in NCAA Tournament after dealing with shin inflammation

LSU Tigers guard Flau’jae Johnson - Source: Getty

Flau’jae Johnson is nursing a shin inflammation and last played for the LSU Tigers in the team's loss to Alabama on Feb. 27. However, she is expected to return for LSU in March Madness.

Tigers coach Kim Mulkey confirmed that Johnson returned to practice on Monday. The junior guard is averaging 18.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game this season.

With Johnson returning for the NCAA Tournament, LSU will look to make a deep run and potentially win the national title.

