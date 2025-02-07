“Atta girl. Proud of you”: Iowa fans celebrate Hannah Stuelke as she completes major milestone after 17 points vs Minnesota

Iowa secured a hard-fought victory on the road against Minnesota, closing out the game with four consecutive field goals to seal a 68-60 win. Hannah Stuelke led a well-rounded offensive effort, contributing 17 points to the Hawkeyes' triumph. In the process, Stuelke reached a significant career milestone by joining the 1,000-point club.

The official Instagram page of Iowa Women's Basketball posted a picture of her posing with a ball, with the caption:

"The newest member of the 1,000-point club"

Trending

Iowa fans took to social media to celebrate Stuelke's achievement, with one supporter expressing:

"Atta girl. Proud of you."

"Congratulations, Hannah! So much fun to see your success!!" another comment reads.

"Yay congratulations Hannah, " someone else said.

"Congratulations Hannah, " another commented.

"Great Basketball Player!!," one user wrote.

"CONGRATULATIONS , HANNAH ! NOW YOU CAN START ON YOUR SECOND THOUSAND ! MAYBE YOU CAN GET SOME OF THE SECOND THOUSAND IN THE "W" !" another fan said.

Instagram Comments

Minnesota managed to erase a 13-point deficit midway through the fourth quarter, bringing the score to a deadlock at 51. However, Iowa responded with a decisive 17-9 run in the final four and a half minutes to reclaim control of the contest.

The junior forward reached double figures when she converted an and-one play early in the final quarter. Stuelke then sank a crucial free throw to give Iowa the lead and delivered key baskets down the stretch to extend the Hawkeyes' advantage.

With this victory, Iowa now enjoys a short break before traveling to Nebraska for a showdown on February 10. The upcoming matchup will be a chance for redemption after Nebraska edged out Iowa in an overtime thriller, 87-84, on January 16.

Hannah Stuelke's return after a major injury

Stuelke made her return to the court on Tuesday against Northwestern after being sidelined for Iowa's West Coast road trip. She had missed the games at Oregon and Washington due to a concussion sustained in Iowa’s prior home game against Nebraska. The injury occurred with just 3:40 remaining in overtime of Iowa's 87-84 loss. Forced to remain in Iowa while her teammates split their two-game stint out west, Stuelke had to watch from afar.

The injury stemmed from a collision with Nebraska’s Jessica Petrie, who inadvertently twisted Stuelke’s neck while reaching around her head in an attempt to secure a rebound. As Stuelke attempted to pull down the ball, the force of the contact caused her head to snap violently, leading to the concussion.

Returning to action after missing crucial practice time required some adjustment, but facing Northwestern provided Stuelke with an opportunity to ease back into competition. The timing was critical, as Iowa prepared for a high-profile home matchup against USC on Sunday. Now fully back in rhythm, Stuelke will play a pivotal role as the Hawkeyes gear up for the challenges ahead.

Also read: Lucy Olsen hypes up Iowa teammate Hannah Stuelke's highlight edit

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here