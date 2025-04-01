"Aubrey's a goofball": Azzi Fudd makes candid remarks about teammate Aubrey Griffin ahead of final Huskies season

UConn women's basketball star Azzi Fudd expressed how much she would miss teammate Aubrey Griffin, who is playing her final season with the Huskies. In an interview posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Fudd described Griffin as a goofball and how weird the team will be without her in the next season.

"Aubrey is a goofball. I don't even know how to describe her. She's so, like, it's just Aubrey. But I can't believe she is actually finally leaving. That's going to be weird to be here without her. Like, I feel like that's a core of mine.

"Like, it's been weird having Nika (Mühl) and Aaliyah (Edwards) gone. Like, they were a core since I've been here. And so now to have Paige (Bueckers) and Aubrey leaving, like, it's definitely going to feel really different here not having her laugh and giggle around in the locker room and in the huddle.

"But I'm super proud of her, and I think that's another one that, you know, we're playing and we're, like, obviously we want to win, and we want to do it for our seniors."

Griffin's career at UConn has been anything but smooth.

Joining the Huskies in 2020, Griffin could not participate in the NCAA Tournament after it was canceled due to COVID-19. The next tournament was played in San Antonio with crowds limited to only family members. In 2022, the Huskies advanced to the national championship game to face South Carolina, but Griffin was out the whole season due to a back injury.

Then, last season, Griffin tore her ACL when UConn returned to the Final Four. She remained on the sidelines and did not play her first game until Jan. 19. The Huskies senior suffered another setback with her knee and missed the entire Big East Tournament. But she is back in this season's NCAA Tournament, helping the team reach the Final Four.

Azzi Fudd to return to UConn next season

Azzi Fudd is running it back for the last time at UConn women's basketball. The sharpshooting guard announced on Friday that she will be returning to the Huskies to play one more year.

“Hey Gampel, thanks for last night ... see you next year," she wrote on her Instagram account.

Fudd, who was projected as one of the top picks for the 2025 WNBA draft, had endured an injury-plagued season that began last season. However, she has been phenomenal since her return to court, averaging 13.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists from 46.8% shooting. The 5-foot-11 guard has been instrumental to the Huskies success, helping them reach the NCAA Final Four for the third time in a row.

