Auburn football's Bryce Cain, Deuce Knight and more hype up Bruce Pearl and co

On Saurday, Auburn men’s basketball is set to take on the Florida Gators in the 2025 NCAA Tournament Final Four. The team has received continued support, including well wishes from Auburn's football program.

Auburn football's stars, Bryce Cain, Deuce Knight and others created a hype video featuring them making various basketball moves while showing support for the Tigers. The video was posted on Saturday through Auburn football's X account.

“Good Luck to @AuburnMBB in the Final Four!,” the Auburn football account wrote in the caption

The Tigers basketball team has never made it beyond the Final Four in the history of the program. This marks only their second appearance at this stage, with the first being in 2019 under head coach Bruce Pearl, who has held this role since 2014.

Although Auburn has made it to the last four NCAA Tournaments, they have failed to go beyond the second round.

It has been a great year for the program, which won its sixth regular season title (15-3) in what was a tough SEC year that the conference sent a record 14 teams to March Madness. It is the third regular-season title under coach Pearl.

The Tigers are also 32-5 in this campaign, setting a new program record, breaking the 30 wins that were also set under Pearl in 2019.

The program’s success this season has been driven by senior-year power forward/center Johni Broome. The 22-year-old, who was named the Sporting News player of the year, leads the team in points per game (18.7), rebounds (10.9) and blocks (2.1).

What time is the Auburn vs Florida Final Four clash?

Syndication: Todd Golden of the Florida Gators with Bruce Pearl of the Auburn Tigers - Source: Imagn

The Auburn Tigers are looking to make history by playing a national championship game for the first time in the program’s history.

They will face the Florida Gators (34-4), a team that beat them 90-81 when both teams met on February 8.

Tip-off is slated for 6:09 p.m. ET on Saturday, with the winner advancing to face either Duke or Houston in the national championship game on April 7.

