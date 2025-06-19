Auburn HC Bruce Pearl extends his support to POTUS Donald Trump on Israel-Iran war

Bruce Pearl is expressing his support for President Donald Trump amidst international conflict. The Auburn basketball coach shared his feelings on the President's response to the war between Israel and Iran.
On Thursday, Pearl shared an article about the conflict between Israel and Iran on X. The article, posted by Victor Davis Hanson of Daily Signal, discussed whether Israel dismantling Iran's defense will be enough to end the war. Hanson argued that if the war comes to an end with the Iranian regime still intact, everything will be for naught.
Pearl provided his point of view and expressed his support for President Trump.
"Israel Dismantles Iran’s Defenses, but Will It Be Enough asks Victor David Hanson. When this war concludes, Iran cannot posses a quickly recoverable nuclear weapons program or they will use it. I would support President Trumps decision to take out Fordow," Pearl wrote.
The Israel-Iran war and the possibility of the United States getting involved have caused significant controversy. Trump is reportedly contemplating attacking Iran but has not yet made a final decision. The President may call to destroy the Fordow enrichment plant. Regarding this, he said:
"We're the only ones that have the capability to do it. But that doesn't mean I'm going to do it - at all."
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey shows appreciation to POTUS Donald Trump for "interest in college sports"
Bruce Pearl isn't the only person in the world of college athletics who has appreciated President Donald Trump lately. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey went golfing with the President and opened up about the encounter.
"I've always appreciated his interest in college sports," Sankey said. "It was helpful for me and Pete [Bevacqua] to hear his thoughts, share ours. Those are best left for the moment on the golf course."
Trump highlighted his commitment to college athletics, particularly SEC sports. He invited the Florida basketball team to the White House after the Gators won the national championship. Reporter Talia Baia provided content from the historic day on social media.
Baia, who works as an on-air reporter for Florida, posted a photo dump from the team's trip to the nation's capital on Instagram. She posted a photo of herself on the White House lawn, a video of President Trump's speech to the team and a variety of other pictures and video clips.
"Honored to cover history at the White House with the National Champs🐊🇺🇸 #press #eastwing," Baia captioned the post.
Donald Trump showed support for Florida following the team's national championship win, and Greg Sankey is making note of the President's commitment to college sports.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here