Auburn Legend Charles Barkley takes a shot at Kalen DeBoer's Alabama during latest March Madness segment

During CBS' Friday's March Madness segment, Auburn legend Charles Barkley took a cheeky dig at Kalen DeBoer's Alabama football team. The NBA icon said he supports every Southeastern Conference team, except the Tide's football program.

"I thought the SEC had a rough day yesterday," Barkley said. "I root for everybody in the SEC except for Alabama in football ... Georgia, Florida, Tennessee; I root for the SEC, but I hate Alabama in football. That's the only thing."

DeBoer succeeded the legendary Nick Saban at Alabama in 2024. During his first season with the Tide, DeBoer led them to a 9-4 record, failing to make the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff.

On the other hand, Barkley has previously highlighted his dislike toward the Alabama football team, even when Saban was in charge in December 2023.

“I can’t root for Alabama under any circumstances,” Barkley said on ESPN. “I love Coach Saban. He’s been great to me. But I can never root for Alabama.”

Barkley played college basketball at Auburn from 1981 to 1984. Many believe he disfavors the Tide football team due to the Auburn-Alabama rivalry.

NBA icon Charles Barkley calls Alabama State's mascot "wimpy" on live broadcast

NBA legend Charles Barkley - Source: Getty

Charles Barkley aimed a sly dig at Alabama State during Alabama's first-round NCAA Tournament game against Robert Morris on Friday. At halftime, the truTV halftime show crew was playing a game about matching logos to the correct college program.

When the Alabama State mascot appeared on screen, Barkley didn't waste any time dissing the Hornets.

"That's a little wimpy hornet, not going to lie," Barkley said.

The No. 16 Alabama State Hornets suffered an 83–63 defeat to No. 1 Auburn in the first round of March Madness, which could have brought a smile to Barkley's face.

Meanwhile, No. 2 Alabama beat No. 15 Robert Morris 90–81 in its first round of the NCAA Tournament.

