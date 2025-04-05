Auburn's Dylan Caldwell brings HC Bruce Pearl to tears with powerful message about faith

On Saturday, Auburn star Dylan Caldwell gave an inspirational message of faith as the Tigers prepare for their Final Four clash with the Florida Gators.

In a video shared on Friday by Vince Wolfram on X, the center made a statement that moved his head coach, Bruce Pearl, to tear up.

"You know, we wouldn't be as humble as we are," Caldwell said. We wouldn't be as connected as we are without faith, and I'll give you an example. Let's continue to talk about Bruce Pearl, he encouraged us to have these breakfasts, but also he encouraged us to have Bible study. I've never seen a coach like him to encourage these things without these Bible studies, we wouldn't be able to connect each other in a deeper level outside of basketball, and the word of our year has been sacrifice, and you won't, you don't know sacrifice if you don't know Jesus Christ."

Caldwell attributed the team's heightened urgency and desire to win a national championship not just for personal glory, but to honor their faith, the university and coach Pearl, reflecting a sense of spiritual and institutional duty.

"I've been here for 5 years, and he has showed me the ropes to be a great Auburn man. Every time I'm praying, I'm always praying for the national championship and to win it for Bruce Pearl 'cause he earned it and he deserved it. I'm grateful to be on the stage, I'm grateful to play for and serve a coach like Bruce Pearl and I'm grateful that God has led me to Auburn. That's why I've stayed here for 5 years, because I love God, I love Auburn and importantly I love Bruce Pearl," Caldwell concluded.

Coach Pearl led the No. 1 seed Auburn Tigers (33-5) to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament with a 70-64 victory over the No. 2 seed Michigan State Spartans (30-8) in the Elite Eight. Auburn led 33-24 at halftime but was outscored 37-40 in the second half, ultimately holding on for the win.

Caldwell had a subpar performance and struggled with just five points and six rebounds in the game. However, Johni Broome delivered an outstanding performance with a double-double of 25 points and 14 rebounds, while Tahaad Pettiford contributed 10 points.

Dylan Caldwell's coach claims he is getting to the end of his coaching career

Coach Bruce Pearl has revealed in his press conference that he is not getting any younger and he is getting close to calling an end to his coaching career.

“The only way I look at it is, Kelvin and I have fewer chances to get to where we are right now, whereas Jon Scheyer and Todd Golden will be back here many more times,” Pearl stated , via his pregame press conference.

“Kelvin and I better take advantage of it this time ’cause we’re clearly on the back nine. I’m not on the 18th hole yet, but we’re getting closer."

The 65-year-old is set to lead his team against the No.1 seed Florida Gators (34-4) on Saturday as they aim for the Championship game.

