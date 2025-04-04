Auburn star Dylan Cardwell has declared his love for the San Antonio Spurs as he prepares for the Final Four matchup against the Florida Gators. He sent a cheeky message to the NBA team while speaking to the media on Thursday.
The Final Four is taking place at Alamodome in San Antonio.
"I love San Antonio," Cardwell said. "San Antonio Spurs, you want to draft your boy. I love San Antonio. I don't know. I haven't seen any of the women that Charles Barkley was talking about, but I do. I love San Antonio. I think San Antonio is a great place. Like I said, 'Spurs, you're out there. Let me know.'"
Cardwell added:
"It's a beautiful spot, and we're right on the River Walk. River Walk is one of the most gorgeous things I've ever seen from a city standpoint. I think it's one of those walkable cities in America. I'm a big San Antonio fan right now. I love it."
Caldwell's season has not been the best. In the 70-64 win against the Michigan State Spartans on Sunday, the center recorded five points in 24 minutes. This season, he has averaged 4.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.
Auburn coach Bruce Pearl says he is happy being the underdog
Ahead of the Final Four clash with the Florida Gators, coach Bruce Pearl told the media that he is comfortable being the underdog.
“What I've tried to do all year long is demonstrate that this is unchartered waters for Auburn men's basketball,” Pearl said. “We had some great moments in our history, great coaches, real sustained great, great success.
“There is nothing new. I prefer the underdog role rather than having to prove that we're as good as we say we are.”
Auburn will face the No. 1 Florida Gators on Saturday.
