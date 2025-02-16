Auburn’s national title hopes hinge on defensive execution, not scoring, explains Andraya Carter on College GameDay

Auburn is coming off a significant victory over Alabama, and before the game, ESPN analyst Andraya Carter made a forward-thinking observation, saying the key to success for the Tigers wasn’t offense, but defense

The Tigers went out and proved Carter right, holding Alabama to just 5-for-26 shooting from 3-point range and 38% overall in Auburn’s 94-85 victory.

Before the game, Carter highlighted how important defense is for Auburn

“Alabama fans hate to hear this, but Auburn can win it all if they play with energy and execute on the defensive end," she said (per On3). "Auburn has the best offense in the country. I never worry about Auburn offensively, but the Florida game is a great example that coach Pearl said they did not execute defensively."

"They had a game plan. They didn’t execute it, and they also didn’t make adjustments to it. So for Auburn, not worried about the offense, (it’s) the defense."

Bruce Pearl's Tigers proved Carter's point with a defensive mini-clinic against Alabama. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Auburn's defensive dominance

The Tigers have held opponents to 67.7 points per game this season — 17.1 points fewer than Auburn itself averages. Auburn’s opponents are shooting just 40% overall and 30.4% from 3-point range, both ranking in the top 10% nationally.

Auburn also entered Saturday leading the nation in blocked shots with 163. Only eight times all season has Auburn allowed an opponent to shoot 45% or better in a game. The Tigers have given up double-digit 3-pointers in a game just once — during their loss to Florida.

The 23-2 Tigers climbed into the AP top five after the first week of the season and have remained there all year. Their two losses coincided with allowing their highest point totals — 90 and 84 — heading into the Alabama game.

Auburn’s roster is unique. Super senior Johni Broome has been the team’s consistent standout, averaging 18.1 points and 10.7 rebounds per game. Beyond Broome, Auburn leans heavily on a quintet of guards, all averaging double figures in scoring.

None of the guards are elite passers — Broome leads the team in assists — but they each shoot between 30% and 44% from 3-point range. Their depth allows Auburn to attack opponents defensively in waves.

What do you think about Carter's comments? Share your outlook on Auburn's season below in our comments section!

