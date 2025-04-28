 Auburn standout Chad Baker-Mazara announces transfer to Eric Musselman's USC with clear message

Auburn star Chad Baker-Mazara has decided on a new home for his final year of college eligibility. The 25-year-old wing announced his commitment to head coach Eric Musselman's USC on Saturday.
He posted a photo of himself in Trojan attire on Instagram with the word 'Committed' written in the background.
"Dreams turned into reality!! Let’s go to work!! #committed," Baker-Mazara captioned his post.
Baker-Mazara spent the past two seasons at Auburn and emerged as a starter this year as he helped lead the Tigers on a March Madness run to the Final Four. The Dominican Republic native began his college career at Northwest Florida State College and also spent a season each at Duquesne and San Diego State.
A recent NCAA ruling that offers extra eligibility to former JUCO players is the reason that Baker-Mazara has been able to return to college for another season. The guard will bid farewell to Auburn and take his talents to West coast as he fulfills his dream to play for the Trojans.
What Chad Baker-Mazara brings to USC
The Trojans are gaining an athletic, sizable guard in Baker-Mazara. At 6'7", he has good size for his position. Baker-Mazara is capable of serving as a wing player, meaning USC could utilize him in the shooting guard or small forward position.
In his final season at Auburn, Baker-Mazara appeared in every game for the Tigers, making 34 starts. His 1.2 steals per game led the team, and his 12.3 points per game were a second-best. The wing highlighted his skills at grabbing boards and setting up shots with 3.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.
Baker-Mazara is a strong shooter as well, averaging 44.8% this season, including 38.1% from beyond the arc. His experience and skill set should make him a welcome addition to USC's backcourt.
USC guard Terrance Williams will likely be the only return player from last year's squad. However, Musselman has been putting in the work in the transfer portal this offseason. Along with Baker-Mazara, USC has picked up notable names including, Maryland guard Rodney Rice, Utah power forward Ezra Ausar, and Virginia forward Jacob Cofie.
The Trojans finished just below .500 with a 17-18 record in the team's first season in the Big Ten. With the addition of top talent from the transfer portal, including Baker-Mazara, USC will aim to become a postseason contender next season.
