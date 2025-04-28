 Auburn standout Chad Baker-Mazara announces transfer to Eric Musselman's USC with clear message

Auburn star Chad Baker-Mazara has decided on a new home for his final year of college eligibility. The 25-year-old wing announced his commitment to head coach Eric Musselman's USC on Saturday.

Ad

He posted a photo of himself in Trojan attire on Instagram with the word 'Committed' written in the background.

"Dreams turned into reality!! Let’s go to work!! #committed," Baker-Mazara captioned his post.

Ad

Trending

Baker-Mazara spent the past two seasons at Auburn and emerged as a starter this year as he helped lead the Tigers on a March Madness run to the Final Four. The Dominican Republic native began his college career at Northwest Florida State College and also spent a season each at Duquesne and San Diego State.

A recent NCAA ruling that offers extra eligibility to former JUCO players is the reason that Baker-Mazara has been able to return to college for another season. The guard will bid farewell to Auburn and take his talents to West coast as he fulfills his dream to play for the Trojans.

Ad

NCAA Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-Florida at Auburn - Source: Imagn

What Chad Baker-Mazara brings to USC

The Trojans are gaining an athletic, sizable guard in Baker-Mazara. At 6'7", he has good size for his position. Baker-Mazara is capable of serving as a wing player, meaning USC could utilize him in the shooting guard or small forward position.

Ad

In his final season at Auburn, Baker-Mazara appeared in every game for the Tigers, making 34 starts. His 1.2 steals per game led the team, and his 12.3 points per game were a second-best. The wing highlighted his skills at grabbing boards and setting up shots with 3.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

NCAA Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-Florida at Auburn - Source: Imagn

Baker-Mazara is a strong shooter as well, averaging 44.8% this season, including 38.1% from beyond the arc. His experience and skill set should make him a welcome addition to USC's backcourt.

Ad

USC guard Terrance Williams will likely be the only return player from last year's squad. However, Musselman has been putting in the work in the transfer portal this offseason. Along with Baker-Mazara, USC has picked up notable names including, Maryland guard Rodney Rice, Utah power forward Ezra Ausar, and Virginia forward Jacob Cofie.

The Trojans finished just below .500 with a 17-18 record in the team's first season in the Big Ten. With the addition of top talent from the transfer portal, including Baker-Mazara, USC will aim to become a postseason contender next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lindsey Ware Lindsey Ware is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over five years of experience working with publications such as The News & Observer, The Daily Tar Heel, Triangle Tribune and Cardiac Cane. She has also worked for Major League Baseball, The Holly Springs Salamanders, The Tri-City Chili Peppers, Tuffy Talk, Super Meteors Basketball, Just Good Network and Living Sport.



Lindsey has a Bachelor’s Degree in Media and Journalism from UNC Chapel Hill. Her education allowed Lindsey to gain experience in sports communication, which she honed in internships. Other than being a storyteller and sports fanatic, Lindsey is also a social media and marketing specialist.



Her favorite college team is UNC, although she grew up a N.C. State fan as both of her parents are Wolfpack alumni. Michael Jordan was a huge deal in North Carolina when Lindsey was growing up, and after a summer spent at UNC’s Sports Journalism Camp back in high school, Lindsey was set on being a Tar Heel.



Lindsey's favorite college coach of all time is Roy Williams. During her time attending UNC Chapel Hill and writing for The Daily Tar Heel, Lindsey was lucky enough to meet and speak with Williams a few times. He was like a celebrity on UNC’s campus and was beloved for his coaching style and success with the Tar Heels, accumulating three NCAA championship titles in 18 years.



When not watching or writing about sports, Lindsey enjoys reading, trying new restaurants and coffee shops, and spending time with my friends, family and dog. She also likes to journal, watch movies and paint. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here