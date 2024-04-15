Auburn Tigers Men's Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker 2024: List of all players who've entered the portal

The Auburn Tigers had a strong regular season in 2023-24, as they exceeded expectations, finishing tied for second in the Southeastern Conference regular season and winning the conference tournament. The Tigers finished with a 27-8 record, including a 13-5 mark in conference play.

After entering the season tied for the 24th-best championship odds, their run ended in March Madness, as they were eliminated in their first game of the tournament. Take a look at which Tigers players have entered the transfer portal thus far.

Auburn Tigers transfer portal

#1 Aden Holloway, guard

Holloway joined the Auburn Tigers as a five-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class.

In his lone season with the program, he averaged 7.3 points, 1.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 0.5 steals in 20.1 minutes per game, shooting 31.8% from the field, 30.2% from the 3-point range and 77.4% from the free-throw line. He entered the transfer portal on Apr. 9.

#2 K.D. Johnson, guard

K.D. Johnson joined the Georgia Bulldogs as a four-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class.

He spent just one season with the program before joining the Auburn Tigers via the transfer portal. His playing time and production have decreased in each of his three seasons with the Tigers.

In 2023-24, Johnson averaged 7.1 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 1.3 apg, 1.1 spg and 0.2 bpg in 17.7 mpg, shooting 37.8% from the field, 27.1% from the 3-point range and 77.4% from the free-throw line. He entered the transfer portal on March 26.

#3 Tre Donaldson, guard

Donaldson joined the Tigers as a three-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class.

He had the best season of his young collegiate career in 2023-24, averaging 6.7 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 3.2 apg and 0.8 spg in 19.3 mpg, shooting 47.1% from the field, 41.2% from the 3-point range and 78.4% from the free-throw line. He entered the transfer portal on Apr. 3.