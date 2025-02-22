Auburn vs. Georgia: Player Stats and Box Score for February 22, 2025 2024-25 College Basketball Season

The No. 1 Auburn Tigers kept up their winning ways in a tough battle with NCAA Tournament bubble team Georgia, winning 82-70. Auburn led for the entire game, but Georgia scrapped hard and kept things competitive. In the end, the Tigers' big man, Johni Broome, simply was too good to be defeated.

Ad

Auburn vs. Georgia Player Stats and Box Score

Auburn

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN D. Jones 17 0 1 0 0 1 4 23 J. Broome 31 14 4 0 2 1 1 36 C. Baker-Mazara 11 3 4 0 0 1 2 33 M. Kelly 11 8 2 0 0 1 3 36 D. Cardwell 4 5 1 2 3 0 4 25 T. Pettiford 2 2 5 1 0 2 3 21 C. Moore 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 7 J. Hudson 2 3 0 0 0 0 1 8 C. Johnson 4 1 0 0 0 1 4 11

Ad

Trending

Georgia

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN B. Cain 13 5 2 1 0 1 3 35 S. Demary Jr. 18 3 4 3 0 4 4 38 RJ Godfrey 2 3 1 0 1 1 3 13 D. James 2 3 0 0 0 2 3 26 A. Newell 20 5 2 0 2 1 3 34 D. Leffew 0 2 0 0 1 1 4 22 S. Cyril 6 2 0 0 0 2 4 11 J. Abson 9 5 2 1 1 0 1 21

Ad

Auburn vs. Georgia Game Summary

Auburn opened the game with a 9-0 run in the first four minutes, during which the home Tigers seemed likely to run Georgia out of the gym. That run included a pair of layup for Broome and a lay-up and a 3-pointer from Miles Kelly.

Georgia pulled within 13-10 on a second consecutive bucket from Justin Absom, btu then the Tigers bounced back. Georgia got an end-of-half 3-pointer from Silas Demary Jr. to pull within 29-24.

Ad

The second half followed the same script. Auburn twice extended its lead out to 10 points, the first time on a 3-pointer from Broome. But Georgia refused to away quietly.

Broome led Auburn with 31 points and 14 rebounds, continuing his All-American campaign in his super senior season with the Tigers. Auburn also benefitted from 17 points from Denver Jones and 11 points from Chad Baker-Mazara and Kelly.

Georgia freshman Asa Newell led the Bulldogs with 20 points including a trio of 3-point buckets. Demary added 18 points and Blue Cain chipped in 13 points more.

Ad

With the win, Auburn (25-2, 13-1 in the SEC) remains solidly atop the SEC, with Florida and Alabama two games behind. Georgia (16-11, 4-10 in the SEC) will struggle to remain in the bubble hunt as league losses pile up.

Auburn's next action will come Wednesday as the Tigers host No. 24 Ole Miss. Georgia will be in action on Tuesday as the Bulldogs will host No. 2 Florida. Five consecutive games against ranked teams, including playing the top two is certainly not what Georgia would have preferred as the Bulldogs sit in NCAA Tournament limbo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here