Auburn vs Tennessee injury report and predictions, February 28: Latest on JP Estrella and Jaylin Williams

The Auburn Tigers go on the road to play the Tennessee Volunteers on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.

Auburn enters the game as the 11th-ranked team in the country with a 21-6 record and coming off a 97-76 road win over Georgia. Tennessee, meanwhile, is ranked fourth, with a 21-6 record and coming off an 86-51 blowout home win over Texas A&M.

Auburn vs. Tennessee basketball injuries

The Auburn Tigers and Tennessee Volunteers have a relatively clean injury report heading into the game.

JP Estrella, Tennessee

Tennessee Volunteers freshman forward JP Estrella is questionable to play on Wednesday due to a leg injury.

Estrella returned to the court in Tennessee's win over Texas A&M, playing three minutes. This season, the freshman is averaging 1.8 PPG in 4.7 minutes over 18 games.

Jaylin Williams, Auburn

Jaylin Williams will travel to Tennessee but will be a game-time decision. Williams injured his right knee in a loss to Kentucky on Feb. 17 and missed the Tigers' last game against Georgia.

"Jaylin will travel," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said, via MontgomeryAdvertiser.

"While he was not available for Georgia, it's possible he could play tomorrow. We'll see how he does today. He moved around a lot yesterday; more than we thought he would. That may just be a game-time decision."

This season, Williams is averaging 13 PPG, 4.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 26 games.

Auburn vs Tennessee basketball predictions

Auburn enters Wednesday's game as a +6.5-point underdog against Tennessee, with the over/under set at 151.5 points.

This should be a great game between two of the best college basketball teams in the nation. Both defenses are among the best in the nation, while the Tigers are built off their defense.

However, at home, the Vols are tough to beat, so although the Tigers might cover the spread, Tennessee should get the win.

Prediction: Tennessee to win

