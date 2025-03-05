Auburn vs. Texas A&M: Player Stats and Box Score for March 4, 2025 2024-25 College Basketball Season

No. 1 Auburn will still be on top of the SEC Tournament bracket, but the Tigers took a surprising 83-72 road loss to No. 22 Texas A&M. Auburn (27-3, 15-2 in the SEC) is likely still on pace for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but this was a surprising stumble. A&M (21-9, 10-7 in the SEC) rises a notch in the SEC pecking order with its first ever win over a top-ranked team.
A&M scored the game's first seven points, which was a preview of the night to come. The Aggies took an early 12-2 lead, but Auburn responded and hung close. The Tigers pulled within one point at one point in the half and went to intermission trailing just 40-34.
A&M stretched its lead as far as 13 points early in the second half, leading 49-36 on a Wade Taylor 3-pointer two minutes into the second half. Auburn never got closer than six points, as A&M looked comfortable throughout in rolling to the victory.
A&M's top scorer was reserve Zhuric Phelps with 19 points. Wade Taylor added 16 points including three 3-pointers. Pharrel Payne chipped in 12 points off the bench, while Andersson Garcia added 11 points and Manny Obaskei notched 10 points.
Tahaad Petitford led Auburn with 19 points, including six 3-point shots. Chad Baker-Mazara added 15 points and Miles Kelly scored 12, although he shot 1 of 8 from the floor.
Auburn finishes the regular season by hosting No. 7 Alabama on Saturday. Again, the Tigers have the No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament and are likely to hold a No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed regardless of the events in Nashville.
Texas A&M will finish by traveling to LSU on Saturday. A&M will likely get a single bye into Thursday's slate of games, but theoretically could end up with a double-bye, although that scenario is unlikely.
