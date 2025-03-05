  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • Auburn vs. Texas A&M: Player Stats and Box Score for March 4, 2025 2024-25 College Basketball Season

Auburn vs. Texas A&M: Player Stats and Box Score for March 4, 2025 2024-25 College Basketball Season

By Joe Cox
Modified Mar 05, 2025 04:46 GMT
Wade Taylor had a big game as Buzz Williams and Texas A&amp;M took down No. 1 Auburn. (Photo Credits: IMAGN)
Wade Taylor had a big game as Buzz Williams and Texas A&M took down No. 1 Auburn. (Photo Credits: IMAGN)

No. 1 Auburn will still be on top of the SEC Tournament bracket, but the Tigers took a surprising 83-72 road loss to No. 22 Texas A&M. Auburn (27-3, 15-2 in the SEC) is likely still on pace for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but this was a surprising stumble. A&M (21-9, 10-7 in the SEC) rises a notch in the SEC pecking order with its first ever win over a top-ranked team.

Ad

Auburn vs. Texas A&M Player Stats and Box Score

Auburn

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMIN
T. Pettiford1922013335
J. Broome872002232
C. Baker-Mazara1535023334
M. Kelly1234501231
D. Cardwell832200322
J. Howard440001212
C. Moore20000018
J. Hudson01000002
C. Johnson411121324
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Texas A&M

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMIN
H. Hefner411100415
W. Taylor IV1632003332
A. Garcia11115213231
H. Coleman III672000023
M. Obaseki1012001114
J. Carter210201111
Z. Phelps1911101023
S. Washington172100324
CJ Wilcher22100019
P. Payne1250010018
Ad

Auburn vs. Texas A&M Game Summary

A&M scored the game's first seven points, which was a preview of the night to come. The Aggies took an early 12-2 lead, but Auburn responded and hung close. The Tigers pulled within one point at one point in the half and went to intermission trailing just 40-34.

A&M stretched its lead as far as 13 points early in the second half, leading 49-36 on a Wade Taylor 3-pointer two minutes into the second half. Auburn never got closer than six points, as A&M looked comfortable throughout in rolling to the victory.

Ad

A&M's top scorer was reserve Zhuric Phelps with 19 points. Wade Taylor added 16 points including three 3-pointers. Pharrel Payne chipped in 12 points off the bench, while Andersson Garcia added 11 points and Manny Obaskei notched 10 points.

Tahaad Petitford led Auburn with 19 points, including six 3-point shots. Chad Baker-Mazara added 15 points and Miles Kelly scored 12, although he shot 1 of 8 from the floor.

Auburn finishes the regular season by hosting No. 7 Alabama on Saturday. Again, the Tigers have the No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament and are likely to hold a No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed regardless of the events in Nashville.

Texas A&M will finish by traveling to LSU on Saturday. A&M will likely get a single bye into Thursday's slate of games, but theoretically could end up with a double-bye, although that scenario is unlikely.

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Joe Cox
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी