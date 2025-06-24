“Awesome in so many ways”: Fans impressed as LSU’s 5-star target Oliviyah “Big Oh” Edwards flexes her smooth dance moves

High school standout and LSU five-star target Oliviyah "Big Oh" Edwards impressed basketball fans with her latest post on Instagram, where she flexed her dance moves to the tune of "Work" by Rihanna featuring Drake.

The 6-foot-3 Elite Sports Academy Standout showcased her other talent on the sidelines while her teammates were preparing for practice. Her teammates were also impressed with Big Oh's dance moves and enjoyed her mini-show.

The post didn't escape the eyes of high school and college basketball fans. They were amazed at how she gracefully moved on the floor despite her tall frame.

"You are awesome in so many ways @oliviyah.edwards ❤️🔥," an impressed fan wrote.

Fan reaction No. 1 (Image Source: @3ssbgcircuit/Instagram and @oliviyah,edwards/Instagram)

Other fans also admired the forward's dance skills and her body movements.

"Big O ENERGY!!!! LOVE IT," a fan wrote.

"Yoooo! @oliviyah.edwards got real dance moves! 🙌🏾," another user added.

"@oliviyah.edwards you better work work work 🤣 🔥❤️," a basketball enthusiast noted.

"werrrrrk 🔥," one fan said.

"Talent 🙌," a fun-loving individual added.

"Gurl, u better 💃🏽 werk!," a college hoops fanatic pointed out.

"YK WHAAAAT HECK YEA😂😂," a social media follower added.

"👏👏YASSS," another happy basketball user wrote.

Other fan reactions (Image Source: @3ssbgcircuit/Instagram and @oliviyah,edwards/Instagram)

The viral post has received 370 likes since it was posted on Monday.

Five-star prospect Oliviyah Edwards consistently ranks in Top 10 of Class of 2026 rankings

Oliviyah "Big Oh" Edwards has impressed many scouts nationwide, and various college recruiting rankings databases have ranked her in the Top 10 of the Class of 2026 rankings.

As of Monday, she is ranked No. 2 behind Montverde Academy's Saniyah Hall on ESPN's 2026 Hoop Gurlz Recruiting Rankings.

On3 and 24/7 Sports, on the other hand, rank Edwards as the best power forward in the nation among incoming seniors and the best player in the state of Washington.

247 Sports' Brandon Clay describes Edwards as a fantastic frontcourt option in open-court situations. She has also impressed scouts with her range, knocking down 15-18 foot jumpers, aside from her excellent rebounding skills and moves inside the paint.

The player's overall talent generated offers from top NCAA programs, including UCLA, USC, Tennessee, Florida State, LSU, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio State, South Carolina and TCU.

She has yet to decide on which team she would give her commitment, but it's expected to be enormous news if she makes up her mind in the future.

