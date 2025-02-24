"Awkward long five minutes": UConn's Dan Hurley recalls hilarious incident with former POTUS Joe Biden

UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley and his team were invited to the White House and met with former USA president Joe Biden in September. He and his squad received the honor after winning the NCAA National Championship in 2024.

The basketball coach recalled the time that he spent with the president during an episode of the How Leaders Lead podcast. A snippet from his appearance on the podcast was shared on X on Friday. On the podcast, Dan Hurley was asked by businessman David Novak to share a behind-the-scenes story from the title win that most people hadn't heard of.

"Being at the White House, the team leaves, (then) you're with the president," Hurley said. "You take a picture with President Biden, which was, you know, super cool, and then the team goes into another room, the media room, wherever they do their press conferences, and I had about five minutes by myself with Joe Biden because me and him just kind of walked into that room and then the ceremony started."

Speaking about the five minutes that he spent with President Biden, Hurley said:

"So I had five minutes with Joe Biden by myself and I just, I didn't know what the hell to talk about. I'm a basketball coach, I just remember it being an awkward long five minutes. I don't think he knew that much about basketball, and I know nothing about politics."

Dan Hurley led the Huskies to back-to-back National Championships in the 2023 and 2024 seasons. He also led his team to a school-record 37 wins, the Big East regular season title and the Big East tournament championship last season. The Huskies were also the No.1 overall seed, in the 2024 NCAA tournament, for the first time in school history.

However, this season has been marked by inconsistent performances, hampering the team's chances of challenging for the Big East Conference title. The Huskies suffered their most recent setback with a loss to the No. 10-ranked St. John's Red Storm 89-75 on Sunday, with the result leaving them rooted in fourth place in the Big East standings with an 18-9 overall record this season.

Dan Hurley states that unlike his past teams, the current one does matchup badly against some opponents

Dan Hurley has made it clear that his team is not as good as some of the past teams that he has led, ahead of March Madness. After the game against St. John's, Hurley expressed his thoughts while speaking in his post-match press conference.

“Unlike our past teams, where there were literally no bad matchups for us, there are some teams that just are not great for you (this season),” Hurley said, as reported by The Sporting News.

With just four games left to play this season, before the start of March Madness, the UConn Huskies will be looking to get back to winning ways. They will face the Georgetown Hoyas at the XL Center on Thursday and will hope to spark a turnaround to their season by getting a win.

