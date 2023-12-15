Ayanna Patterson injury update: What happened to the UConn Forward?

The UConn forward Ayanna Patterson hasn't yet appeared in a game this season for the Huskies. She is suffering from an injury that has kept her sidelined. Now, UConn has come forward with an update about the injury and the timeline of her return.

So when is Ayanna Patterson returning to the court to help her team win some games? What exactly is the injury that has kept her out for so long?

Ayanna Patterson injury update

Ayanna Patterson has undergone a surgery on her left knee, according to the latest update from the UConn Huskies. The surgery is a follow-up to another procedure she underwent earlier this year to overcome a patellar tendonitis injury. She had suffered that injury during her time in high school and rehabilitation is being done to get her ready for the court.

"She’s been rehabbing and undergoing treatments and decided with our medical staff that it was time to take care of the issue," the Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma said in a statement on Thursday.

Patterson played her freshman year for the Huskies with the injury and appeared in 30 games last season. But the school decided to fix the problem before letting the forward on the court again.

What happened to Ayanna Patterson?

Ayanna Patterson suffered a knee injury in high school and underwent a procedure to get it fixed after her freshman year. To follow up with the spring procedure, the forward underwent another surgery and that has delayed her return to the team. But she isn't the only one with a long term injury in the Huskies team.

Connecticut v Notre Dame: SOUTH BEND, IN - DECEMBER 04: Lauren Ebo #33 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish shoots the ball against Ayanna Patterson #34 of the UConn Huskies during the second half at Joyce Center on December 4, 2022 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Azzi Fudd is another UConn player who suffered a season ending knee injury. She hurt her knee during practice last month. Janna Al Alfy is also not returning this season due to a torn Achilles she suffered during the off season.

When will Ayanna Patterson return?

Ayanna Patterson will not return for the Huskies this season as she has been ruled out for the entire year. Head coach Auriemma had already hinted at the possibility last week and it has been confirmed by the school.

Patterson appeared in 30 games for the Huskies last season as a freshman. She averaged 2.2 points and a similar number of rebounds in those games.