Azzi Fudd cozies up with girlfriend Paige Bueckers after she joins Caitlin Clark in the WNBA record books

Azzi Fudd continues to fuel relationship rumors about her and Paige Bueckers. The UConn women's basketball star shared a cozy photo of her and the Dallas Wings rookie on her Instagram story Tuesday.

Ad

In the photo, the two girls pose for a mirror selfie. Their foreheads are resting against one another affectionately, and Bueckers has her arm wrapped around Fudd's shoulder. Fudd tagged Bueckers in a post and added a pink heart next to her account handle.

"Travel dayyy🛫," Fudd wrote on the Instagram story.

Azzi Fudd poses with Paige Bueckers on her Instagram story

After Fudd cheered Bueckers on in her game against the Phoenix Mercury on Monday, the two are heading to Chicago, where Bueckers' Wings will take on the Sky on Wednesday.

Ad

Trending

Fudd showed her support for Bueckers by sharing a picture from Monday's game on her Instagram story.

Azzi Fudd attends Paige Bueckers’ WNBA game

Bueckers is coming off a big achievement in her rookie season. The Wings guard was named an All-Star starter after receiving 805,471 fan votes, the most by any rookie in WNBA history. This record was previously held by Caitlin Clark, who had 700,735 votes last season.

Ad

NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Championship - Source: Imagn

Azzi Fudd helps Paige Bueckers in selecting game-day kicks

Paige Bueckers has her own stylist to decide which shoes to wear when she hits the court. In an interview with Kicks, Bueckers shared that Azzi Fudd picks her sneakers on game days.

Ad

“I usually get two, three, four, five shoes put together and then I actually call Azzi and have her help me pick them,” Bueckers said. “She has been doing a great job picking them. Yeah, Azzi is like my basketball shoe stylist."

NCAA Womens Basketball: Louisville at Connecticut - Source: Imagn

Bueckers and Fudd became friends in high school and spent four seasons as teammates at UConn. They have remained close since Bueckers began her professional career and have sparked dating rumors lately.

Bueckers and Fudd seemingly confirmed their relationship when Fudd posted a mirror selfie with a phone case that read "Paige Buecker's girlfriend."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lindsey Ware Lindsey Ware is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over five years of experience working with publications such as The News & Observer, The Daily Tar Heel, Triangle Tribune and Cardiac Cane. She has also worked for Major League Baseball, The Holly Springs Salamanders, The Tri-City Chili Peppers, Tuffy Talk, Super Meteors Basketball, Just Good Network and Living Sport.



Lindsey has a Bachelor’s Degree in Media and Journalism from UNC Chapel Hill. Her education allowed Lindsey to gain experience in sports communication, which she honed in internships. Other than being a storyteller and sports fanatic, Lindsey is also a social media and marketing specialist.



Her favorite college team is UNC, although she grew up a N.C. State fan as both of her parents are Wolfpack alumni. Michael Jordan was a huge deal in North Carolina when Lindsey was growing up, and after a summer spent at UNC’s Sports Journalism Camp back in high school, Lindsey was set on being a Tar Heel.



Lindsey's favorite college coach of all time is Roy Williams. During her time attending UNC Chapel Hill and writing for The Daily Tar Heel, Lindsey was lucky enough to meet and speak with Williams a few times. He was like a celebrity on UNC’s campus and was beloved for his coaching style and success with the Tar Heels, accumulating three NCAA championship titles in 18 years.



When not watching or writing about sports, Lindsey enjoys reading, trying new restaurants and coffee shops, and spending time with my friends, family and dog. She also likes to journal, watch movies and paint. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here