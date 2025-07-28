  • home icon
Azzi Fudd drops 2-word reaction to UConn teammate Ayanna Patterson’s snaps of classy outfit from ESPYS

By Babatunde Kolawole
Published Jul 28, 2025 16:10 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four Champions-Connecticut Victory Parade and Rally - Source: Imagn
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four Champions-Connecticut Victory Parade and Rally - Source: Imagn

UConn star Azzi Fudd was a fan of teammate Ayanna Patterson’s stylish outfit from the 2025 ESPYS. Patterson turned heads on social media on Monday when she posted photos from the awards night, rocking a classy black blazer and a gold wristwatch.

Fudd was one of many to react to the snaps, dropping a short comment:

“So clean 😮‍💨🔥🧼.”
Credit: IG/@_.ayannap

The ESPYS, an acronym for Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards, is an annual event that celebrates top athletes and sports moments from the past year. This year’s edition was held on Wednesday, July 16, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, featuring stars from around the world.

The UConn women’s basketball team was nominated in the Best Team category after emerging as national champions in 2025.

As the event drew near, several players shared behind-the-scenes clips as they prepared for the big night, doing fittings, picking outfits, and enjoying some fun moments as a team.

Patterson, who is heading into her fourth season with the Huskies, has endured a tough time since joining the team. She has only played her freshman year in 2022-23, missing the last two seasons due to injury. The forward suffered a knee issue that required surgery in 2023, before enduring a shoulder problem that also saw her miss the 2024-25 campaign.

After arriving as the No. 4 recruit in the 2022 class, Patterson will be hoping to be fit for the entire 2025-26 season. During her freshman year, she averaged 2.2 points and 2.2 rebounds in 30 appearances.

Just like Fudd, who also battled injuries throughout her college career before bouncing back last campaign, Patterson will be hoping to play a major role next season.

Azzi Fudd makes camper's day with special birthday surprise

At her ‘Hooping for a Cure’ camp in Washington, D.C., Azzi Fudd had a surprise waiting for a camper who came from Puerto Rico and missed her quinceañera. A quinceañera is a traditional celebration in many Latin American cultures marking a girl's 15th birthday, signifying her passage from childhood to womanhood.

Fudd placed a crown on the girl’s head in front of the other campers and had them sing her a birthday song.

The heartwarming clip made the rounds on Instagram, with fans loving the moment.

With the offseason in full swing, Azzi Fudd and UConn will aim to repeat their national championship triumph when the new season begins in November.

Babatunde Kolawole

Babatunde Kolawole

Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.

Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.

Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.

As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.

Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel.

