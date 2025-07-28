Azzi Fudd drops 2-word reaction to UConn teammate Ayanna Patterson’s snaps of classy outfit from ESPYS

UConn star Azzi Fudd was a fan of teammate Ayanna Patterson’s stylish outfit from the 2025 ESPYS. Patterson turned heads on social media on Monday when she posted photos from the awards night, rocking a classy black blazer and a gold wristwatch. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFudd was one of many to react to the snaps, dropping a short comment:“So clean 😮‍💨🔥🧼.”Credit: IG/@_.ayannapThe ESPYS, an acronym for Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards, is an annual event that celebrates top athletes and sports moments from the past year. This year’s edition was held on Wednesday, July 16, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, featuring stars from around the world.The UConn women’s basketball team was nominated in the Best Team category after emerging as national champions in 2025.As the event drew near, several players shared behind-the-scenes clips as they prepared for the big night, doing fittings, picking outfits, and enjoying some fun moments as a team.Patterson, who is heading into her fourth season with the Huskies, has endured a tough time since joining the team. She has only played her freshman year in 2022-23, missing the last two seasons due to injury. The forward suffered a knee issue that required surgery in 2023, before enduring a shoulder problem that also saw her miss the 2024-25 campaign.After arriving as the No. 4 recruit in the 2022 class, Patterson will be hoping to be fit for the entire 2025-26 season. During her freshman year, she averaged 2.2 points and 2.2 rebounds in 30 appearances.Just like Fudd, who also battled injuries throughout her college career before bouncing back last campaign, Patterson will be hoping to play a major role next season.Azzi Fudd makes camper's day with special birthday surpriseAt her ‘Hooping for a Cure’ camp in Washington, D.C., Azzi Fudd had a surprise waiting for a camper who came from Puerto Rico and missed her quinceañera. A quinceañera is a traditional celebration in many Latin American cultures marking a girl's 15th birthday, signifying her passage from childhood to womanhood.Fudd placed a crown on the girl’s head in front of the other campers and had them sing her a birthday song. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe heartwarming clip made the rounds on Instagram, with fans loving the moment.With the offseason in full swing, Azzi Fudd and UConn will aim to repeat their national championship triumph when the new season begins in November.