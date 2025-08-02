"Azzi Fudd is everywhere": College hoops fans react to UConn star & other college hoopers training for Unrivaled's 2025 Summit

UConn star Azzi Fudd and several top college basketball players are currently training in Miami ahead of the Unrivaled 2025 Summit, and college basketball fans have reacted to their training video. The Unrivaled Summit is part of a bold initiative by the new 3x3 women’s basketball league, Unrivaled.The event aims to blend skill development, brand-building workshops and content creation opportunities, all under its larger NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) platform to empower female basketball players.On Saturday, the official Unrivaled league account posted a video showing Fudd and other players in action.“Class of 2025 have been LOCKED IN all weekend. #FutureIsUnrivaled,” Unrivaled captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans immediately lit up the comments, particularly focused on Azzi Fudd, who has been making waves all summer with her moves.“unrivaled looks so good on azzi 👑🐐,” one fan said.“Azzi is that girl frfr 😍🔥.” another fan said.“It seems azzi is everywhere, this girl is on god mode,” a fan said.Credit: IG/@unrivaledbasketballFans did not stop at just praising individuals, as they also highlighted how powerful this kind of event is for women’s college basketball.“This gonna make March Madness so much harder and I love it,” one fan said.“The talent on that floor this weekend,&quot; another fan said.“These women are going to be unstoppable! I’m so excited for this next generation of players!&quot; one fan said.Credit: IG/@unrivaledbasketballUnrivaled was founded by former UConn stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart. The league features six teams of six players, competing in a 3x3 format on a compressed full court.The league's first season concluded in March 2025 with Rose BC winning the title. Top players like JuJu Watkins, Lauren Betts, Kiki Rice, Hannah Hidalgo, Flau’jae Johnson, Madison Booker, MiLaysia Fulwiley and Azzi Fudd, who participated, are already signed to NIL deals.Azzi Fudd set to document basketball journey through new podcastUConn basketball standout Azzi Fudd has launched a podcast called &quot;Fudd Around and Find Out,&quot; The podcast, co-produced by Stephen Curry and Unanimous Media, will be part of iHeart Women's Sports.It aims to explore Fudd's basketball journey, insights into the sport's culture, and other aspects of her life, including her experiences as a student-athlete and budding entrepreneur.Fudd plans to feature special guests on the show, including her UConn teammate, Paige Bueckers.The first episode is scheduled to be released on August 7, and will be available on the iHeartRadio app, Apple Podcasts, and several other podcast platforms.