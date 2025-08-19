Azzi Fudd gets real on UConn’s next season without GF Paige Bueckers: “It’s definitely going to be different”

Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers led UConn to a historic 12th national championship title in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. However, Fudd will be without her bestie after waiving her 2025 WNBA Draft eligibility to play one more year for UConn.This will be the first time the Husky senior guard will play without Bueckers for Geno Auriemma's team. In a podcast Around the WNBA, presented by Sports Illustrated, Fudd spoke candidly about how playing without her bestie will feel &quot;different&quot; on the court.“It’s definitely going to be different, but it’s going to be great,” Fudd said on Monday. “We have some new pieces coming in and I mean just from this Summer, I got chills I was so excited with how things went so to get more time with them to really build our chemistry and build what we’re working on as a team, it’s going to be another great year.” Post by @annwashingtonk90 View on ThreadsBueckers recently confirmed her romantic relationship with Fudd after months of speculation. Meanwhile, the former UConn superstar joined the Dallas Wings as the overall top pick for the 2025 WNBA draft. She is also regarded as a strong contender for the Rookie of the Year award.Fudd, on the other hand, is enjoying the off-season after earning the Final Four Most Valuable Player. She scored 24 points to help the Huskies defeat defending champions the South Carolina Gamecocks 82-59 at the national championship in April.Azzi Fudd reveals when she first &quot;clicked&quot; with Paige BueckersAzzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers made a formidable duo and took women's basketball by storm at UConn. The duo connected from the start and went on to win the national championship title and several conference titles together.The former teammates who are now in a romantic relationship appeared together on Instagram’s &quot;Close Friends Only&quot; podcast this week and opened up about the first time they met. According to Fudd, the couple first met on the court while playing at a USA Basketball camp as high school students.“On the court, we clicked,” Fudd said. &quot;I don’t remember talking to you at all off the court, but I remember the plane ride home to Minnesota talking to you and really liking you and then that’s when I thought, like, our personality off the court, our personalities clicked.”However, Bueckers said that Fudd did not remember her despite having the on-court chemistry, which made the UConn senior guard laugh.