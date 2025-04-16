Azzi Fudd gives fans a behind-the-scenes peek of her WNBA Draft look

On the momentous WNBA draft night in New York, UConn superstar Azzi Fudd turned heads with her cocktail black dress. The young guard was present at the event to support her dear friend, Paige Bueckers, who became the overall No. 1 pick.

Fans almost couldn't recognize the 22-year-old in her draft look. The future WNBA star grabbed the headlines on all fronts with her stunning dress.

It was a black v-cut dress seemingly paying a tribute to the fashion of the 1940-50s. At the event, she told GQ Sports that she was inspired by the New York Fashion Week and wanted to get out of her comfort zone.

Recently, she also posted a video on Tiktok, sharing the 'exclusive behind the scenes' of her iconic WNBA Draft look. Fudd also joined Bueckers for the after party as she was deligthed for her bestie, who is joining the Dallas Wings.

Expand Tweet

Azzi Fudd will be leading the UConn Huskies after Bueckers' departure

Geno Auriemma and the entire UConn faithful possibly breathed a sigh of relief when Azzi Fudd confirmed her return to the program for another year. She has suffered multiple injury concers over the course of her collegiate career.

NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Championship - Source: Imagn

Therefore, she seemingly wants to be at her best before taking the next step in her career. Fudd had a strong 2024/25 season, finishing as the 'Most Oustanding Player' of the NCAA Tournament which the Huskies won after nine years.

She finished the season, averaging 13.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. She shot at 47.3% from the field and 43.4% from beyond the arc. Fudd dropped 24 points, five rebounds and an assist against South Carolina in the National Championship final.

The 22-year-old will be a key piece for UConn and head coach Geno Auriemma. With Paige Bueckers gone, the limelight will be on Azzi Fudd to shine the brightest for Storrs.

