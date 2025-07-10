Azzi Fudd, KK Arnold and Kayleigh Heckel hype up Morgan Cheli as UConn star shares her “quiet progress”

UConn women's basketball stars, including Azzi Fudd, KK Arnold and Kayleigh Heckel, showed their love for teammate Morgan Cheli on social media. Cheli shared several snaps of herself to show off the progress she had made with the program on Instagram.

Ad

The snaps, posted on Wednesday, included shots of Cheli during training, including posing for the camera with another teammate, Jana El Alfy.

"Quiet progress," the Husky freshman guard wrote.

Ad

Trending

Fudd, Arnold, Heckel and others showed Cheli some love.

"Diaper booty working hard 😤😤," Fudd wrote.

"👀🔜🏀," former Husky star Aubrey Griffin wrote.

"Space buns!👽," sophomore guard Ashlynn Shade commented.

Morgan Cheli's UConn teammates hype her on IG. Image via @morgancheli

Here are more comments from Cheli's UConn teammates.

Ad

"MORGANNNNN😍😍," sophomore Heckel wrote.

"I know dats right MoMo," sophomore guard Arnold also wrote.

"Yuhhhh," UConn commit Serah Williams commented.

Morgan Cheli's UConn teammates hype her on IG. Image via @morgancheli

Cheli established herself as a solid player for UConn, averaging 2.5 points and 2.4 rebounds in 24 games during the 2024-25 season. She also shot 37.0% from the 3-point line last season. However, she was ruled out for the rest of the season after sustaining an ankle injury in February.

Ad

Azzi Fudd, KK Arnold to lead UConn team next season

With Paige Bueckers gone to the WNBA, Azzi Fudd and KK Arnold are gearing up to lead the UConn women's basketball team to another stellar season. Fudd came back from a season-long injury to produce some of her best performances and helped the Huskies to the program's 12th national championship title.

Ad

She scored 24 points in UConn's 82-59 victory over South Carolina in the title game and earned the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four. She announced plans to return for her final collegiate career next season because she wanted to complete "an unfinished business."

Arnold, on the other hand, had a solid season, making crucial contributions from the bench. Aside from helping UConn to the women's NCAA title, she won the Kelsey Plum's 2025 DAWG award. With Kaitlyn Chen gone, Arnold is expected to get a starting role in her junior season with the Huskies.

The Wisconsin native will enter the 2025-26 season as a part of a formidable backcourt duo with Fudd next season. Both players will play key leadership roles as they lead the UConn team to a possible 13th national championship tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nonyelum Ossai Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.



Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here