Azzi Fudd makes her feelings known on ending South Carolina's 71-game winning streak after UConn star drops 28 on Dawn Staley's Gamecocks

UConn Huskies senior guard Azzi Fudd was lights out from the 3-point line on Sunday against the South Carolina Gamecocks, who entered the game with a 71-game home winning streak. The fourth-longest winning streak in women’s basketball history was snapped as the Gamecocks were crushed 87-58.

Fudd spoiled South Carolina’s run by scoring 28 points, shooting 11-for-22, including 6-for-10 from beyond the arc. This included a massive third quarter in which she scored 18 points.

After the game, Fudd was asked what it was like to come on the road and secure a blowout win against an opponent who hadn’t lost a game at home in the past 71 contests.

"Playing UConn basketball — staying confident, staying poised, and playing smart, like we know how to do. I think we've learned from our last games, like I just said," Fudd said postgame.

"In our previous losses, we either played well in the first half or well in the second half. In this game, our mentality was to play well for the entire 40 minutes, and that's what we did."

Azzi Fudd explains what changed with UConn after an underwhelming record against top teams

Despite carrying big names such as Paige Bueckers, Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd, the UConn Huskies entered this game after losing their previous seven matchups against teams ranked in the top 10. The team had also dropped three straight games against opponents in the top 25.

However, the underwhelming record has brought renewed enthusiasm within the team, as Azzi Fudd explains the change in mentality during practice sessions.

"I think it's just my mindset," Fudd said. "And I wouldn't say it was just me—I would say, as a collective unit, our mindset has changed. Over the last couple of weeks since our last loss, our focus has been different, and our practices have had a new level of intensity.

"I've been talking with Coach Morgan about stacking good days, and as a collective unit, we've been stacking great days — and it showed today."

Azzi Fudd was well supported by her teammates in their lopsided victory.

Sarah Strong had 16 points and 13 rebounds, while Paige Bueckers, who struggled from the field, going 3-for-12, managed to provide a season-high 10 assists.

UConn will aim to continue this momentum, with their next game scheduled against Seton Hall on Thursday.

