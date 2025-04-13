UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd has thanked fans for comparing her with Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson’s. However, she credited her mum Katie Smrcka-Duffy Fudd for teaching everything she knows about basketball.

Ad

Despite her injury setbacks, Fudd has grown immensely over the last few years from her time at St. John's College, becoming a champion with the Huskies. Last season, she averaged 13.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game for the UConn Huskies to help them win the Big East Tournament.

Fudd established herself as an elite scorer, scoring a career-high 34 points. She took that brilliance into the NCAA Tournament, earning the MVP award after helping UConn win the title. Due to her impressive performances, Fudd has earned a lot of plaudits from fans and top personalities in the sport.

Ad

Trending

Ad

In a video shared by GQ Sports on Saturday, the 5-foot-11 player reacted to fan comments about her, with one comparng her with Klay Thompson. From her facial reaction, Fudd was blown away but credited her mum for teaching her the necessary skills.

“Well that's definitely a big compliment, thank you,” Fudd said. I definitely look up to Klay, But in another way, I'll say it's my mum Katie Ford, she still is a good shot but she was an incredible player, where I learned a lot of my skills and where I got my shot from,” She added.

Ad

Fudd has a very unique shot, because of how she strokes the ball as it leaves her hands. That would have been useless had her shots didn't go in. But last season, she shot an impressive 47.4% from the field and 43.6% from behind the arc.

Fudd’s mum Katie won ACC Rosie of the Year honors with North Carolina State in 1997. She went on to play for the Sacramento Monarchs in the WNBA.

Ad

What's next for Azzi Fudd?

Despite her high chances of being a first-round pick, Azzi Fudd announced in March that she will forgo the 2025 WNBA Draft and will play for UConn in the NCAA next season. Of course, that will give the Huskies an extra oomph going into next season.

However, Azzi Fudd will hope that she doesn't suffer any serious injuries that will break her momentum.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oluwajoba Oluwajoba is a High School Sports writer with more than eight years of experience in the field. Oluwajoba is a graduate of Agricultural Economics and Extension from the Federal University of Technology Akure.



Oluwajoba has written for publications such as Soccernet and Pulsesports (as Chief Editor and Managing Editor) and was nominated for Football Journalist of the Year in 2019.



While he is a Dallas Mavericks fan, mainly due to Luka Doncic, Oluwajoba's favorite sporting moment came when LeBron James helped the Cleveland Cavaliers get past the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.



When not at work or watching sports, Oluwajoba can likely be found enjoying a movie. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here