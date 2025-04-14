UConn women’s basketball heroes Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers teamed up again at the 2025 WNBA draft Orange Carpet on Monday. Fudd and Bueckers recently led the Huskies to a national title under Geno Auriemma’s watch and were also together for the trophy parade, which took place on Sunday.

Twenty-four hours later, the two basketball stars are back together as they linked up at the orange carpet of the 2025 WNBA draft taking place at The Shed in New York. Fudd posted a video of herself with Bueckers, looking chic on her Instagram story.

Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers linked up at the 2025 WNBA Orange Carpet event (Image by Instagram/azzi35)

Fudd wore a beautiful long gown with a plunging neckline, while Bueckers kept it simple by going for a shiny suit with a trouser that matched.

Bueckers is projected to be the No.1 overall pick by the Dallas Wings in the draft. The 6-foot-0 enters the draft fresh off from ending her career with an NCAA title with the Huskies.

Bueckers was in her bag in the championship game against Dawn Staley’s South Carolina, dropping 17 points, three assists and six rebounds in 38 minutes.

The Hopkins native ended her college career, averaging 19.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game across 129 games.

Bueckers will now hope to take the momentum into the WNBA season, which begins on May 16, 2025.

Azzi Fudd to take over from Paige Bueckers at UConn

With Paige Bueckers gone, Fudd is now expected to take over the leadership role in the UConn squad next season.

Although she was also present at the 2025 WNBA draft, Fudd only went by invitation, as she declined to enter the draft despite being a potential top pick. The decision to stay one more year in college is a huge boost for Auriemma’s team.

Like Bueckers, Fudd will also spend all her five years of college eligibility with UConn.

Fudd is ready to embrace her new role on the team after stating at the trophy parade that the Huskies will try to defend their NCAA title next year. Alongside incoming sophomore Sarah Strong, they will be strongly favored to do so.

