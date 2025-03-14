"Azzi Fudd, please one more season": College hoops fans demand UConn star's return after dominating season

UConn star Azzi Fudd has played a critical role in helping the program win the regular season title and the Big East Tournament championship this season. On Thursday, the Huskies' Instagram account posted a video of Fudd and Sarah Strong's highlights from their season, and fans showed their love to the two players.

Some urged Fudd to return to UConn for one more year for the 2025-26 season.

"Azzi Fudd, Please One More Season!!!!" a fan wrote.

"Azzi please one more year, and is this a hint?!?!?" one wrote.

"Proof that Azzi needs to come back for one more year...," a third commented.

A few also claimed that Fudd could forge a dynamic relationship with Strong at UConn next season if the former returns for another year of collegiate basketball.

"Azzi please!! You can’t tell me she doesn’t want to play one more year fully healthy and with Sarah Strong," another added.

"Can yall imagine this duo next year!! 🔥🔥," a user wrote.

"They’re so good 😊," a fan commented.

Fudd and Strong scored 13 points each when top-seeded UConn beat Creighton 70-50 in the Big East Tournament final on Monday. Paige Bueckers led the way for the Huskies with a game-high 24 points, along with eight rebounds and three assists.

Azzi Fudd discusses momentum for UConn heading into NCAA Tournament

UConn Huskies star Azzi Fudd - Source: Getty

Azzi Fudd spoke to reporters after UConn's Big East Tournament triumph and discussed the Huskies' momentum heading into March Madness.

"I haven't really even looked forward to next weekend, but I am super excited to see where we land," Fudd said in a video from The UConn Daily YouTube account. "And I mean, I believe in this team so much, so I think that wherever we go... I'm not worried about wherever we go, who we're going up against."

"I have so much confidence in this team, and I can't wait to keep playing with them."

Fudd, who is in her fourth year at UConn (31-3), is averaging 12.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game this season. It will be interesting to see if she can lead the Huskies to the national title when the NCAA Tournament begins.

