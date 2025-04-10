Azzi Fudd reveals the inside scoop behind mom’s viral “Fudd around find out” t-shirt during NCAA finals

Azzi Fudd's mother, Katie Fudd, wore a t-shirt with the phrase “Fudd around and find out” written on it during the NCAA Championship game on Sunday, which quickly went viral on social media. Katie was cheering for her daughter during the final, and Fudd explained how the inscribed word on her mum's t-shirt came about.

Azzi appeared on "Good Morning America" for an interview, which was later shared on Thursday by OvertimeBB on Instagram with the caption:

"Azzi BLESSING us this morning on GMA 🥹🤩 @azzi35 @goodmorningamerica."

During the interview, the UConn star was asked to explain the story behind her mum's t-shirt that says 'Fudd around and find out'.

"I wasn't gonna say it. There was a family in Connecticut that came up with that and made these t-shirts, and I think it's incredible," Fudd said. "They made posters at first, and every time I see it, poster a t-shirt, it makes me smile and I mean, my parents are my biggest fans, so to see them wearing it, see them cheering hard, but around and find out like."

The senior guard led the UConn Huskies (38-3) to their 12th national championship title, defeating the No.1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks 82-59. Fudd, who was one of the best players on the court, secured 24 points and five rebounds.

This season, she has averaged 13.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 47.4 FG% per game, which showcased how impactful she has been for Geno Auriemma's team this season.

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - Final Four Week - Tampa - Source: Getty

Azzi Fudd ready to take on leadership role

Azzi Fudd has expressed her readiness to take a leadership role on the team and become the new face of women’s college basketball, with Paige Bueckers expected to leave as the projected No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA Draft.

“Yeah, I don’t know if I will be the face of women’s basketball or even the face of this team,” Fudd said. “This team is so strong and so powerful in so many ways that I feel like we are going to share that position.”

“I do think I am ready to step up, and I think every single one of my teammates is also ready to step up and take that extra responsibility.”

Azzi Fudd ended the season with a career-high 61 assists and 46 steals. She averaged 26.5 minutes per game and was third on the team behind only Bueckers (30.3) and Sarah Strong (28.6).

